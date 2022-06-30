There’s just one state-ranked team in the entire class 1A substate 5 bracket that includes district 7 and district 8, and it’s the Springville baseball team that gets to face them in the post-season.
That team in sixth-ranked North Linn (25-2), who will host the Orioles (0-19) in a district 7 quarter-final baseball contest Saturday, July 2, with first pitch set for 5 p.m. on the Lynx’s own home field.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) also has North Linn hosting semi-final (Tuesday, July 5) and district championship (Saturday, July 9) games as well with 7 p.m. starts.
The winner of Springville’s contest against the Lynx awaits the winner of the BGM (7-11) vs. HLV (6-8) contest. Alburnett (15-12) hosts Iowa Valley (3-15) and GMG (8-11) takes on Belle Plaine (6-9) in two bottom half of the bracket games in district 7.
The champion from district 7 awaits the top team from district 8 in the class 1A substate 5 championship game Tuesday, July 12, at a site to be determined.
Highland (17-3) is the top-seeded team in district 8 and plays Montezuma (1-13) in their quarter-final opener. Hillcrest Academy (8-10) plays Grand View Christian (4-9) in the other quarter-final game in the topo half of district 8 while Lynnville-Sully (18-2) hosts English Valleys (3-15) and North Mahaska (13-7) plays Colfax-Mingo (4-11) in the final two bottom half of the district 8 bracket quarter-final contests.