SPRINGVILLE
Easton Valley may have been the home team on the scoreboard, but with the game moved to Springville Monday, July 5, the Orioles, and especially seniors Alex Koppes, Grant Gloeckner, Bryce Wilson, Gabe Dlouhy, Tommy Hagensick and Nick Olivas, got one last chance to play on their own field and in front of their home fans.
“This game was scheduled to be played at Easton Valley and got moved here, which we were pretty excited about,” said Springville baseball coach Tony Dlouhy, as his team was handed a 9-2 setback against a solid River Hawk team.
“Of course, we would have liked to walk off our field with a win like we did against Central City a few nights earlier, but just being able to play this game here and allow our boys that once extra chance to play on their home field was special.”
Easton Valley dented the scoreboard first plating a first inning run before adding two more in the second to take a 3-0 advantage.
The River Hawks added one more in the third before their two-run fifth frame had the home team in command leading 6-0.
In the top of the sixth, the Oriole offense got going as Koppes led off with a walk then proceeded to steal second and third. Gloeckner immediately followed with another walk and after a wild pitch send him to second, it also scored Koppes with the first run of the game for Springville (5-17, 5-15).
Gloeckner crossed the plate thanks to an RBI hit from Olivas and the visitors had trimmed the deficit to four runs.
“It would be as close as we’d get,” said Dlouhy, as Easton Valley tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to close the scoring in the contest.
“We struggled getting hits off a pretty good Easton Valley pitcher striking out 13 times.”
The Oriole offense was held to four hits, two coming from Olivas while Koppes got the start on the mound working the game’s first five frames allowing nine hits and three earned runs while fanning four River Hawk batters.