SPRINGVILLE
For the most part, the 2022 Springville baseball campaign has been about learning all the aspects and nuances of the varsity game.
First-year Oriole baseball coach J.J. Longerbeam and his staff are consistently talking and teaching make sure their young group of players understands every situation before it even happens, and the education is obviously paying dividends as the Springville boys, without a senior on the roster, just about knocked off visiting Clinton Prince of Peace Thursday, June 16, coming up on the short end of a wild 11-10 final.
And much like their wild game against Midland a week earlier, it was one huge inning that just about got the job done.
At the time, it appeared it was enough to get the Orioles their first win of the summer.
Springville (0-15, 0-10) jumped to an early 3-0 lead plating a single run in the bottom of the second before adding two more in the third to set a quick tone.
The Irish however, answered in a big way scoring the game’s next nine runs, three coming in the fourth before a huge six-run fifth gave the visitors a 9-3 advantage.
The Orioles showed some serious mettle coming right back in their half of the fifth scoring a whopping seven times in the frame and took a 10-9 lead Oriole fans were hoping would be enough for the young team to pick up their coveted first varsity victory.
Springville wouldn’t quite be able to close it out.
Prince of Peace plated what proved to be the two game-winning runs in the top of the sixth and held off Oriole rallies in the sixth and seventh innings to escape with the one-run victory.
Seven different Springville batters recorded hits in the game as the steady offensive balance allowed the team opportunities to score, which they took advantage of.
Mason Hoy, Cade Sheda, Bryce Ripple, Blake Fowler, Oliver Longerbeam, Christian Anguiano and Mason Chizek all tallied hits in the contest with Longerbeam ripping a double that drove home two runs. The team also worked 10 walks from Irish pitchers adding to the impressive number of runners on the base paths.
Ripple, Fowler and Longerbeam all spent time on the mound with Fowler leading the staff with four strikeouts in his 3.1 innings of work.
The week opened for the Orioles in Arlington Monday, June 13, where Springville came up on the short end of 12-2 and 11-1 scores in a twin bill against host Starmont.
The first game saw Springville hanging tough early as their two-run top of the third knotted the score with the Stars before the hosts scored the game’s final 10 runs, including four in the fifth that ended the game in walk-off style.
Sheda and Anguiano tallied the lone hits for the visitors and scored the only runs.
The nightcap saw Starmont plate six first-inning runs to immediately take control of the contest before Hoy drove home Luke Lansing with the Orioles’ lone run in the third.
Lansing, Hoy and Seth Stone all tallied his for the Springville team in the finale.