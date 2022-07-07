Springville’s Luke Fowler, here pitching during a home game earlier this season, and the rest of the Oriole baseball team saw their 2022 campaign come to a close after an 18-0 class 1A district quarter-final setback at No. 6 ranked North Linn Saturday, July 2.
Springville’s Bryce Ripple fires a pitch to the plate during a contest earlier this season. Ripple and the Orioles wrapped their 2022 campaign in a class 1A district quarter-final Saturday, July 2, coming up on the short end of a 18-0 final against sixth-ranked North Linn in Troy Mills.
Springville’s Luke Fowler, here pitching during a home game earlier this season, and the rest of the Oriole baseball team saw their 2022 campaign come to a close after an 18-0 class 1A district quarter-final setback at No. 6 ranked North Linn Saturday, July 2.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Springville’s Bryce Ripple fires a pitch to the plate during a contest earlier this season. Ripple and the Orioles wrapped their 2022 campaign in a class 1A district quarter-final Saturday, July 2, coming up on the short end of a 18-0 final against sixth-ranked North Linn in Troy Mills.
Coming into the 2022 campaign, first-year Springville baseball coach J.J. Longerbeam knew he had a rebuilding project on his hands with literally just about no experience returning to his roster that also did not include a single senior.
One of the youngest teams in the state of Iowa, regardless of class, was going to have to make their way through the summer working on the basic fundamentals of the game while Longerbeam and his staff kept hammering home positive encouragement and situational baseball knowledge.
All of those facets were in full force all season long, and Oriole fans were able to witness a transformation of sorts, as their team became more and more competitive each and every week.
With the progress the program has made this year, could 2023 be the dawn of a new baseball era in Springville?
We’ll have to wait until next summer for that answer.
The end of the 2022 run, however, came Saturday, July 2, in a class 1A regional quarter-final contest at No. 6 ranked North Linn.
The Orioles, already very familiar with the powerful Lynx having just played them towards the end of the Tri-Rivers Conference campaign a couple of weeks ago, saw their season come to a close with an 18-0, four-inning setback.
While the final score of the playoff game came as no surprise to anyone, what may have turned a few heads was the fight the Springville team was once again able to put up against such a powerful opponent, even in the contest that ended after the top of the fourth frame.
Oriole bats were held hitless though the team was able to work a pair of walks from star Lynx hurler Austin Hilmer, as North Linn plated four first-inning runs before adding seven in each of the second and third frames to end the game early.
Springville closes the summer with an 0-21 overall record.
The Orioles wrapped the 2022 regular season hosting Calamus-Wheatland Monday, June 27, coming up on the short end of a 14-4 final that ended in six innings.
Jordan Goad, Cade Sheda and Bryce Ripple, Springville’s 2-3-4 batters, all tallied hits in the game while Oliver Longerbeam, Christian Anguiano, Blake Fowler and Caden Weber all crossed the plate. The team also managed to work six walks as Springville had runners on base in just about every inning.
Ripple worked four innings on the mound and fanned three Warrior batters while Goad’s 1.1 innings yielded a pair of strikeouts. Luke Lansing also worked two-thirds of an inning allowing one hit.