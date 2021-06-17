WYOMING
Holding host Midland to a mere two hits and jumping out to a 3-0 lead, it appeared the Springville baseball team was well on their way to a victory in Wyoming Thursday, June 10.
“Somehow, we just weren’t able to get a win even while holding a good Midland team to just two hits,” said Oriole baseball coach Tony Dlouhy, as his team came up on the short end of a heartbreaking 4-3 final.
“We out-hit them 7-2 and lost the game. That’s a tough way to lose, but when you walk and hit as many batters as we did in this game, and then factor in a few physical and mental errors that we made, then all of a sudden it gets tough, even though on paper it looked like we did just about everything right and should have won this game.”
Springville (1-10, 1-8) got the scoring started when Gabe Dlouhy led off the second inning with a single and came around to score thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Tommy Hagensick. A Dawson Deutsch double later in the frame plated Hagensick and the Orioles had a quick 2-0 lead.
The visitors added to it in the third when Alex Koppes singled, stole second, reached third on a fly ball and then scored on a passed ball handing Springville a 3-0 lead.
“We got a few hits later in the game too, but just couldn’t string anything together to score some add-on runs,” Dlouhy said. “I was happy with the defense that we played most of the game, but when you give a team like Midland some extra chances, they’ll take advantage, and that’s exactly what they did. We didn’t give them many chances in this game, but it was enough for them to come back and win a game that we felt was ours.”
The Eagles plated two runs in the fourth before adding two more in the sixth to win it.
“Our kids tried to work our way back into the game in the seventh inning,” Dlouhy said. “We had runners on the base paths and in scoring position, twice, but we made a base running mistake and had a runner thrown out at third and then just couldn’t get the big hit to get the game-tying hit.”
Koppes added a fifth inning single and seventh inning double to his 3-for-4 total pacing the seven-hit Oriole offense.
Grant Gloeckner got the start on the mound and worked the first 3.1 frames of hitless baseball striking out four Midland batters before Bryce Wilson finished up allowing a mere two hits in his 2.2 frames fanning three batters.
The Orioles hosted Durant Friday, June 11, and struggled from the get-go in what ended as a tough 15-1, five-inning defeat.
“We had a couple of errors that helped get the Durant offense going in the first inning and then it just seemed like they kept it going from there,” Dlouhy said. “The boys, to their credit, kept battling and pushed a run across in the fourth to get on the board. These guys have a lot of pride, and even though Durant was taking it to us, not a single one of our guys quit. They all played to the final out.”
The Wildcats plated two first inning runs before adding four more in the second and six more in the third to lead 12-0.
Hagensick pushed across Wilson with the Orioles’ lone run in the fourth thanks to an RBI double.
Springville’s week opened with a narrow 6-4 loss hosting Maquoketa Valley in the first game of their Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader Monday, June 7.
After the Wildcats plated a first inning run, the Orioles answered when Koppes tripled and scored ahead of Wilson, who singled and scored handing the hosts a 2-1 lead.
Maquoketa Valley came right back in the top of the second and took a lead they wouldn’t lose plating two runs to take a 3-2 lead before plating single runs in the fourth, fifth and seven innings to win.
Bryce Ripple singled and scored for Springville in the fourth before Wilson doubled and scored thanks to a Hagensick RBI double in the seventh.
The Wildcats completed the sweep with a 16-2, five-inning win in the nightcap.
“We were right in this game too until the wheels came off in the fourth,” said Dlouhy, as his team trailed just 6-2 before the visitors plated nine runs in the frame to blow the game open.
“We got off to a solid start scoring two first inning runs, then things got really tough from there.”
Gloeckner paced Oriole bats ripping two hits of the team’s four total hits.