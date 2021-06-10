MARION
Giving up four runs in each of the first two innings of their nightcap against visiting Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday, June 1, the Springville baseball team never doubted their ability to come back.
In the end, that belief served the team extremely well as the Orioles rallied for a huge 10-8 victory in the second game of the Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader, their first win of the 2021 campaign.
“Trailing 4-0 after one and 8-3 after two is a tough way to start a game, but the boys believed that they could come back and got the job done,” said Springville baseball coach Tony Dlouhy, as his team played on their home away from home at Prospect Park just outside of Marion as they await new lights damaged by the 2020 derecho.
“Tommy (Hagensick) hit a home run and also did a great job pitching in this one, and we just kept battling and battling chipping away at their lead. We actually caught up with them pretty quickly too, as Tommy settled down on the mound after those rough first two innings and gave us a chance to come back.”
Trailing 4-0 after just one-half inning, Springville (1-6, 1-5) came right back as Hagensick launched a three-run homer that plated teammates Nick Olivas and Gabe Dlouhy getting the Orioles right back into the game.
The Vikings answered with four more runs in the top of the second before the Springville offense went back to work in the fourth.
Trailing 8-3, Springville took advantage of several walks and hit by pitches to scratch out four runs to knot the score at 8-8 as Heber Blackmore, Seth Stone, Alex Koppes and Olivas all crossed the plate in the fourth frame.
The Orioles weren’t done yet.
Stone scored in the fifth inning thanks to an RBI ground out from Olivas giving Springville a lead they would not relinquish.
Hagensick singled and scored in the seventh adding insurance the Orioles wouldn’t need as Olivas worked a 1-2-3 top of the seventh from the mound picking up the save.
“This feels so good,” Dlouhy said. “And to do it the way we did makes it even more special. We came back after allowing a lot of early runs and battled. Very proud of the boys.”
Hagensick worked the game’s first six frames scattering nine hits while allowing eight runs striking out six Viking batters.
Hagensick’s two hits helped himself leading a four-hit Oriole offense.
The opener of the twin bill saw Springville handed a narrow 6-4 setback against the Vikings.
Edgewood-Colesburg led 6-1 before Koppes scored on a passed ball in the fifth. The Orioles attempted to rally in the bottom of the seventh as well, as Koppes and Stone both scored in the frame as the team had the tying run at the plate.
“These kids just don’t quit, and that’s a great trait to have,” Dlouhy said. “We had some errors that cost us a couple of runs and this time we dug too deep of a hole to come back from, but it didn’t stop us from trying.”
Koppes powered the Springville offense ripping three hits and scoring three of the team’s four runs while Bryce Wilson added two hits and an RBI.
The Orioles hit the road Thursday, June 3, making a long trip to Bellevue-Marquette where they were handed a lopsided 13-1, five-inning loss against a talented Mohawk team.
“Bellevue-Marquette might be one of the best hitting teams one through nine that I have ever seen,” said Dlouhy, as the hosts exploded immediately plating eight first inning runs.
“In that first inning it just seemed like there was nothing we could do to slow them down, they were that good. I told the boys to just weather the storm, and I thought we did a decent job of that.”
After plating three more runs in the second to take an 11-0 lead, the Mohawks added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth to end the game early.
“Honestly, I think this Marquette team is one to watch after seeing how well they played against us,” Dlouhy said. “They can take the Tri-Rivers and I think are capable of making a run at the state tournament, too.”
Oriole bats were held to just two hits, one each from Grant Gloeckner and Gabe Dlouhy.
The road show continued for the Springville boys with a morning make-up contest at Lisbon Saturday, June 5, where the Orioles came up on the short end of a 9-1 decision.
“We made too many errors and struggled again to get our offense going,” Dlouhy said. “In games like this especially, I just want the boys to play hard whenever they’re out there between the lines, that’s all I can ask for. If they can give me that, I’ll never complain. This is a very young group outside of our seniors, and they’re learning and soaking up all they can with what playing varsity baseball is all about. They’ll get there.”
Springville actually jumped to the early lead plating a run in the top of the first when Wilson drove home Koppes with an RBI ground out.
The Orioles would tally two hits the rest of the way, both coming in the sixth inning from Koppes and Wilson as the visitors left the bases loaded.
Gabe Dlouhy got the start on the mound and worked the first five frames allowing four earned runs while striking out six Lisbon batters. Wilson finished up tossing one frame striking out two of the six batters he faced.