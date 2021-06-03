CEDAR RAPIDS
Playing on the beautiful Mount Mercy University field while their diamond awaits new lights damaged by the derecho storm last August, the Springville baseball team did their best to make the Mustangs’ field their home away from home hosting East Buchanan Monday, May 24.
It just wasn’t quite the same.
“We really struggled with our pitching in both games walking and hitting too many batters, and in the end cost us a chance at winning a couple of games considering our offense put up enough runs to get the job done,” said Oriole baseball coach Tony Dlouhy, as his team dropped a tough 7-5 final in the opener of the doubleheader against the Buccaneers.
“We just couldn’t find the strike zone consistently enough to keep runners off the base paths, and giving East Buchanan all those extra opportunities to score came back to haunt us, in both games.”
The Buccaneers got the scoring started in a big way in the opener plating six second-inning runs before the Springville offense began to chip away.
The Orioles plated three runs in the third as Bryce Wilson, Gabe Dlouhy and Bryce Ripple all delivered RBIs scoring teammates Dawson Deutsch, Alex Koppes and Grant Gloeckner. A Koppes sacrifice fly in the fourth plated Mason Chizek cutting the Buccaneer lead to 6-4, but it would be as close as the hosts would get as Nick Olivas scored in the seventh. Springville had the tying run at the plate when the contest ended.
The second game of the twin bill saw both pitching staffs struggle to find the strike zone as a combined 35 walks were issued (19 by Oriole pitchers, 16 by East Buchanan) in what ended as a wild 17-11 East Buchanan victory.
“We just couldn’t keep them off the base paths,” Dlouhy said. “Once again our offense gave us a chance to win, scoring five in the bottom of the seventh to get to tie it up, but then we turned around and gave six runs right back to them in the top of the eighth and just couldn’t recover.”
Trailing 11-6 in the bottom of the seventh, the Springville offense exploded as Olivas, Heber Blackmore, Jordan Goad, Koppes and Gloeckner all scored as Koppes and Deutsch delivered huge RBI hits to force extra frames.
In the eighth however, the Buccaneer offense exploded right back plating six runs to take the six-run finale.
“Tough one to lose after the way the boys battled back late,” Dlouhy said. “We’ll learn from this though. We’ve got six seniors who are going to lead us and they’ve shown how to be patient at the plate. Our young guys are learning late-game situations and are only going to get better.”
Koppes powered the Oriole offense ripping four of the team’s eight total hits while Tommy Hagensick added two more.