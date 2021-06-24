SPRINGVILLE
It’s not something you usually see in a baseball game, but the Springville boys pulled it off Monday, June 14, in the first game of a doubleheader with visiting Starmont.
“There haven’t been too many times in my career as a baseball coach where I’ve seen a team get three hits and be able to score 12 runs, but that’s what we did against Starmont,” said Oriole baseball coach Tony Dlouhy, as his team erased a 1-0 Stars first-inning lead and scored the game’s final 12 with the benefit of just three singles offensively to claim a 12-1, five-inning final.
“We worked the count very well all game long and took what Starmont pitching was giving us. It helped us, though in some cases it actually hurt, but Starmont hit eight of our batters with pitches, so that also makes it a little easier to be able to score 12 runs with three hits. We were also pretty aggressive on the base paths taking an extra base whenever we could.”
Trailing 1-0 in the third, the Orioles (3-11, 3-9) not only got on the board, they broke the game wide open plating nine runs in the frame as Jordan Goad scored twice while Alex Koppes, Grant Gloeckner, Bryce Wilson, Blake Fowler (pinch running for Gabe Dlouhy), Tommy Hagensick, Bryce Ripple and Dawson Deutsch all crossed the plate.
Springville would never look back as Koppes was mowing down Starmont batters from the mound tossing a sensational complete game one-hitter while striking out seven in his five innings of work.
Fowler, Hagensick and Nick Olivas all scored in a three-run fourth that ended the game early.
Koppes tallied two of the Orioles’ three overall hits while Grant Gloeckner was hit by pitches three different times. Hagensick was plunked twice.
“Hey, you take it any way you can get it,” Dlouhy said. “It’s a painful way to win, but we took advantage.”
Springville looked to complete the sweep in the second game, and after taking a brief 4-2 lead in the second, saw the Stars score nine of the game’s final 14 runs and take a wild 11-9 final.
“Nine runs should be enough to win a game, but when we got into that hole our attitudes made it tough for us to come back,” Dlouhy said. “We need to do a better job of understanding that we can work our way out of these holes if we just believe that we can.”
Trailing 2-0 in the second, the Orioles plated four runs in the bottom half before the Stars responded with five of their own in the top of the third. After a four-run Starmont fourth, the hosts found themselves in a 11-6 hole.
“We made it close late and had the tying run at the plate in the seventh, but just couldn’t quite get all the way over the hump,” Dlouhy said. “Our defense didn’t help us much either making six errors leading to four unearned runs for Starmont.”
Trailing 11-6 in the sixth, Koppes doubled and came in to score before the hosts plated two more runs in the seventh as a Goad double scored Olivas and Ripple to pull the Orioles within two runs.
Olivas led the Springville offense ripping three hits in four at-bats while also scoring twice. Koppes, Gabe Dlouhy and Goad all added two hits each to the 11-hit Oriole effort.
Hagensick got the start on the hill and worked all seven frames allowing 12 Starmont hits and seven earned runs while striking out six.
Springville hit the road Thursday, June 17, and with a huge production of early offense, powered themselves to a convincing 13-3, six-inning victory at Clinton Prince of Peace.
“We moved some kids around on defense and I think we may have found something that’s going to work,” Dlouhy said. “We only had one error, and it wasn’t one that really cost us anything, and just overall played one of our better defensive games of the season. It was so much fun to watch.”
The Oriole offense was pretty fun to watch too, as the visitors plated two first inning runs when Gloeckner and Wilson both crossed the plate.,
The fun was just getting started.
A Gloeckner ground out plated Koppes in the second before Springville broke the game open with a six-run third as Olivas, Ripple, Goad, Koppes, Gloeckner and Wilson pushed the Oriole lead to 9-0.
Leading 12-3 in the sixth, Springville was able to end the game early when Koppes scored to push the lead to 10 runs.
Wilson made sure it stayed there working a perfect 1-2-3 sixth and final stanza from the mound
Olivia got the start on the hill and threw five innings of five-hit baseball striking out two while Oriole bats were impressive all game long tallying 11 hits led by four from Wilson who tallied three singles and a double and scored three times. Gloeckner added two hits and drove home four runs while Hagensick and Olivas came through with two hits each for effort.