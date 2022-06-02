CENTRAL CITY
The 2022 schedule maker didn’t allow the Springville and Central City baseball programs to ease into the summer season, as the Orioles and Wildcats renewed their longtime rivalry in a season-opening doubleheader Friday, May 20.
For Springville, who welcomed a line-up without a single starter from the 2021 team, struggled to find their offense in Central City dropping a 14-4, six-inning decision in the opener.
It was actually the Orioles (0-2, 0-2) who struck first plating a first inning run before adding two more in the third to take a 3-0 lead before the Wildcats answered plating 14 of the game’s final 15 runs to pull away for the 10-run win.
After scoring two in the bottom of the third to trim the Springville lead to a mere run at 3-2, Central City’s offense caught fire plating seven runs in the fifth framer before ending the game early with a five-run sixth.
Heber Blackmore led the Oriole offense driving home two runs with a third-inning single while Mason Hoy, Bryce Ripple, Dawson Deutsch and Luke Lansing all crossed the plate for the visitors.
Blake Fowler got the start on the mound and was solid working 4.2 innings of three-hit baseball fanning two Wildcat batters before giving way to Bryce Ripple and Keegan Swayze.
The Springville boys looked to earn a split in the second game, but a four-run Central City first inning sparked the hosts to a 14-3, five-inning victory.
The hosts added five more runs in the bottom of the second and added a single run in the third to lead 10-0 before the Orioles scored twice in the top of the fourth to get on the board.
The Wildcat offense continued to roll in the fourth frame as well adding four more runs to their tally and led 14-1 before Springville’s one-run fifth wasn’t enough to keep the game going, ending with the 10-run rule.
Springville bats were limited to three hits, two coming from Cade Sheda, while Ripple crossed the plate twice for the visitors. Lansing added the other hit for the Oriole team.
Ripple got the start on the hill and worked two-thirds of an inning fanning two Central City batters before Oliver Longerbeam, Jordan Goad and Mason Chizek all took turns pitching for Springville.
The Orioles were back on the road Monday, May 23, where they dropped 13-7 and 16-1 finals in a doubleheader at East Buchanan.
Trailing 6-0 in the opener after the Buccaneers plated four first inning and two second inning runs, Springville battled back scoring four times to get into the game.
The hosts however, had an answer of their own plating three in the bottom of the fourth but when the Orioles did the same in the top of the fifth, the game was immediately back on.
East Buchanan ended the wild back-and-forth ride scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.
Hoy scored twice in the game for the Orioles while Lansing, Longerbeam, Goad and Fowler all came through with hits.
The nightcap wouldn’t go quite so well as Springville succumbed to a lopsided 16-1, four-inning defeat.
Trailing 9-0 in the third, Deutsch singled home Sheda with the lone Springville run in the contest before the Buccaneers ended things early plating seven runs in the bottom of the third.