SPRINGVILLE
On a team keyed by senior leadership all summer long, it should come as no surprise that when Tri-Rivers Conference baseball coaches got together to name All-West division teams, Springville would be senior dominated there, too.
Alex Koppes, one of three Oriole senior named to All-TRC West division teams, led the way as a unanimous infield selection by the league coaches while classmates Bryce Wilson (second-team infield) and Tommy Hagensick (honorable mention) were also honored for their outstanding 2021 baseball campaigns.
Koppes, one of the all-time top athletes in school history, closed a phenomenal sports career at Springville this past summer posting team-best numbers in batting average (.400), at-bats (70), runs scored (25), doubles (5), triples (1) and stolen bases (21).
That was just at the plate.
On the mound Koppes was just as impressive leading the Orioles in innings pitched (36.2), games started (8), strikeouts (41) and earned run average (3.44).
Wilson closed an exceptional career of his own hitting .267 with 13 RBIs (both second on the team) at the plate while also helping out the team on the hill as well throwing 31.2 innings with 23 strikeouts (also, both second on the team).
Hagensick, another versatile Oriole standout, hit .226 with a team-high 16 RBIs.
Joining Koppes on the All-West division baseball first-team were: pitchers- Kale Rose, sr. (Alburnett) and Cael Funk, so. (Edgewood-Colesburg); catcher-Shane Neighbor, sr. (Alburnett); first base- Reed Stallman, sr. (Alburnett); infielders- Koppes, Mason Bechen, 8th (North Linn), Hunter Caves, sr. (Alburnett) and T.J. Cook, 8th (Maquoketa Valley); outfielders- Parker Sternhagen, sr. (Maquoketa Valley), Austin Hilmer, jr. (North Linn), Parker Rochford, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg) and Tony Offerman, sr. (Maquoketa Valley); utility- Alex Sturbaum, sr. (North Linn) and Brady Cornell, sr. (East Buchanan).
Earning second-team All-West division honors with Wilson were: pitchers- Gunner Vanourney, jr. (North Linn) and Gram Erickson, so. (East Buchanan); catcher- Quintin Hess, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg); first base- Corbin Woods, so. (North Linn); infielders- Wilson, Jarin Peyton, so. (North Linn), Caden Evans, sr. (Alburnett) and Preston Roling, jr. (Maquo0keta Valley); outfielders- Andrew Ossman, jr. (Alburnett), Michael Schaul, jr. (Maquoketa Valley), Cael Bridgewater, so. (North Linn) and Brandon Cushion, so. (Starmont); utility- Bowen Munger, jr. (Starmont) and Toby Grimm, fr. (Maquoketa Valley).
Earning honorable mention status with Hagensick were: Gavin Soukup, jr. (Alburnett), Troy Curtis, jr. (Central City), Cody Fox, fr. (East Buchanan), Dawson Bergan, so. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Tim Harmon, sr. (Maquoketa Valley), Trey McEnany, jr. (North Linn) and Kegan McTaggert, so. (Starmont).
North Linn’s Austin Hilmer and Alburnett’s Hunter Caves shared the league’s Most Valuable Player award while North Linn’s Travis Griffith was named the West division Coach of the Year after guiding the Lynx to yet another conference championship with a 19-1 league record.