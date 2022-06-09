EDGEWOOD
Fielding one of the youngest and most inexperienced teams in all of class 1A this summer, Springville knows they have an uphill climb when it comes to winning games.
But first-year head coach James Longerbeam knows this 2022 campaign is so much more than just winning losing games, and is more than happy with where his team is right now.
“This season is not about the scoreboard,” said Longerbeam, as his team gave Edgewood-Colesburg a battle in the first game of a road doubleheader Tuesday, June 1, coming up just short in an 8-6 setback.
“The season is about playing together as a team for the first time and learning each time they take the field together. The beautiful thing about baseball is there is always the next opportunity. The scoreboard did not reflect the win that was had Tuesday evening.”
Springville (0-7, 0-6) had Viking fans stunned with their late-inning comeback as the Orioles trailed 6-0 through the game’s first four frames before the game gradually began to swing.
Springville plated their first run in the fifth before adding four more in the sixth to pull within a run of the hosts.
Edgewood-Colesburg responded with a two-run bottom of the sixth, but the Orioles showed their fight once again plating another run in the top of the seventh.
“Two errors allowed Ed-Co to score those two additional runs in the sixth,” Longerbeam said. “We were no-hit and down 6-0 through the first four innings and when eighth grader Oliver Longerbeam had a base hit in the fifth inning that broke up the no-hitter and started our rally.”
Blake Fowler also added a hit delivering a clutch two-run single in the fifth while adding another RBI in the seventh.
The second game saw the Vikings plate six first inning runs enroute to a 15-0 final that ended in four frames.
“With the young team our biggest challenge is how to remain positive and compete every pitch,” Longerbeam said. “We came out extremely flat in the second game and managed only one hit from freshman Dawson Deutsch.”
The Vikings ended the game early with a five-run bottom of the fifth.
Springville returned home Thursday, June 2, and against Bellevue-Marquette were handed a rough 20-3 that loss in four frames.
“Not a lot to say about this game,” Longerbeam said. “We had six errors in the first inning.”
The Mohawks plated six in the first, five in the second and nine runs in the third while the Orioles tallied two in the third and one in their final at-bat in the fourth.
Bryce Ripple, Fowler and Jordan Goad tallied hits for the hosts.