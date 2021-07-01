TROY MILLS
Coming into their doubleheader with host and class 1A second-ranked North Linn, few thought the Springville baseball team was capable of not only hanging with, but even playing a full game against the mighty Lynx.
Well, the Orioles must have opened a lot of eyes Monday, June 21, because not only did the visitors play two complete seven-inning games against an extremely talented North Linn team, but they made the Lynx work, and work hard to grind out both contests.
“We were right there with the game for the taking against the second-ranked team in the state,” said Springville baseball coach Tony Dlouhy, as his team dropped a hard-fought 6-1 decision in the opener of the twin bill.
“This could have easily been one of those moral victory kind of situations, but our boys were mad after the game. They felt they should have won and that this was a missed opportunity. That’s the kind of competitors we have on this team. They went toe-to-toe playing with one of the best baseball teams in the state of Iowa. It’s tough as a coach to ask for a whole lot more than that.”
North Linn players, coaches and fans were stunned as the game wore into the fourth scoreless before Springville (3-15, 3-13) broke the tie when Alex Koppes led off the frame with a double and came around to score to put the Orioles ahead 1-0.
“I don’t think too many people saw that coming,” Dlouhy said. “I think we had North Linn’s attention at that point. You could sense the frustration on their side of the field. I think a lot of them felt this would most likely be a four or five-inning win and we made things a lot tougher on them than maybe they thought.”
The Lynx answered the Oriole run with three of their own in the bottom half of the fourth before adding three more in the fifth to extend their advantage.
Koppes was phenomenal on the hill for the visitors keeping Lynx batters off-balance for most of the game tossing a three-hitter in his five innings of work while striking out seven. Grant Gloeckner worked a perfect 1-2-3 sixth to close things out.
Springville bats ripped three hits in the game, all doubles as Bryce Wilson tagged a first-inning two-bagger while Bryce Ripple did the same in the fifth.
The second game started off much like the first with the Orioles shocking North Linn fans by being the first to score plating two first inning runs when Koppes and Gloeckner both crossed the plate.
“The pressure was all on North Linn being the No. 2 team in the state,” said Dlouhy as his team came up on the short end of another hard-fought 9-3 final.
“We had nothing to lose, and I think North Linn may have felt that pressure, at least for a little while. We just kept coming at them.”
The Lynx quickly answered scoring three times in the bottom of the first before tacking on three more in the third.
The score stayed 6-2 until the sixth when the Oriole offense went back to work when Tommy Hagensick scored trimming the Springville deficit to just three runs.
North Linn took care of any hopes Springville fans had for a stunning upset plating three runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the Tri-Rivers Conference victory.
Koppes and Hagensick tallied the lone Oriole hits in the second game while Nick Olivas got the start on the hill and worked the first 4.2 innings allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out three.
The tough tests continued Thursday, June 24, with another one of the league’s top teams in visiting Alburnett, who took the first game of the twin bill with a 7-2 decision.
“This was another case where we had a very good team frustrated,” Dlouhy said. “We didn’t make many mistakes in the first game, but when we did Alburnett capitalized.”
The Pirates plated three first inning runs and appeared well on their way to a blowout win when Olivas, who got the start on the hill for the Orioles, settled down and began mowing down Alburnett batters.
“They scored three in the first and then didn’t score again until the fifth,” Dlouhy said. “I was very impressed with Nick.”
Trailing 4-0 in the fifth, Springville got their offense going as a Koppes triple plated Ripple and Jordan Goad to get the hosts on the board and cut their deficit in half.
The Pirates answered quickly scoring three times in the top of the sixth to once again take control of the contest.
Olivas worked five frames allowing six hits and four runs while striking out three before Gloeckner and Gabe Dlouhy each threw an inning to close things out.
The second game saw more eye-popping performances from the Springville team, playing the talented Pirates to a 1-1 into the sixth before things completely began to unravel for the hosts.
“Bryce got the start on the mound and was outstanding,” Dlouhy said. “We just could not get out of that sixth inning. Alburnett is a good hitting team, and Bryce had been dealing all the way up to the sixth.”
The Pirates blew the game wide open and ended it early plating 10 sixth-inning runs to finish off an 11-1 victory.
Koppes doubled and scored the lone Oriole run in the third, knotting the score with the visitors at the time.