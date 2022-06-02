Members of the 2022 Springville varsity baseball team are, left to right, Front row- Jordan Goad, Braden Jordan, Mason Chizek, Mason Hoy, Luke Lansing, Oliver Longerbeam, Heber Blackmore and Blake Fowler. Back row- Bayne Anderson, Darien Benaka, Dawson Deutsch, Keegan Swayze, Christian Anguiano, Seth Stone, Bryce Ripple and Caden Weber. Not pictured: Cade Sheda, Assistant Coach Kyle Ripple and Head Coach James Longerbeam.
It might very well be one of the most massive roster overhauls the Springville baseball program has ever gone through, but first-year coach James Longerbeam and his collection of young talent are up for the challenge the 2022 campaign is going to present.
Gone are graduated seniors Alex Koppes, Bryce Wilson, Tommy Hagensick, Grant Gloeckner, Gabe Dlouhy and Nick Olivas, taking with them more than 80-percent of the offense, defense and pitching the 2021 Orioles accumulated during a 5-18 campaign overall that also included a 5-15 mark against Tri-Rivers Conference foes.
But that’s not all.
Not only does the program lose its talented senior class, but also the services of longtime head coach Tony Dlouhy, who absolutely bled Oriole Orange and Black baseball.
Springville baseball fans might need a scorecard to get to know their Orioles in 2022, but there is some good news as the program returns letter winners in sophomores Bryce Ripple, Seth Stone and Heber Blackmore as well as freshmen Dawson Deutsch, Jordan Goad and Mason Chizek.
For Longerbeam, that’s a solid place to start as his collection of young talent will learn through JV and varsity contests this summer.
Among returners, Ripple saw the field the most playing in 22 of the 23 games hitting .125 with seven runs batted in and six runs scored. Goad also topped the 20-game played plateau taking to the field 21 times with 31 at-bats while also scoring seven runs. Deutsch leads all returners with his .207 batting average getting to the plate 29 times while Stone tallied 39 at-bats and crossed the plate five times. Chizek scored four runs as most of the young returners played pinch-running and pinch-hitting roles while also being spot starters a year ago.
The Oriole pitching staff also took a major hit by graduation losing 132.1 of its 134 innings pitched last summer as only Ripple, Blackmore and Goad return with minimal mound experience.
The Tri-Rivers Conference West division will be a steep climb for the Springville team who will mainly be looking at gaining as much experience as they possibly can going against powerhouses like North Linn, Alburnett and Maquoketa Valley, who all posted double-digit conference triumphs last summer and return loaded squads.
It’s a mighty challenge the Orioles face this summer and there’s plenty of playing time to go around as Springville’s young collection of talent will get their baseball fill in 2022.
