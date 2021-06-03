SPRINGVILLE
While the entire 2021 Springville baseball roster includes a mere 14 players, the good news for Oriole coach Tony Dlouhy is six of them are seniors.
“We have five seniors returning, and another senior with a lot of experience,” said Dlouhy, who guided the Springville team through a solid 8-7 COVID cut campaign that included an 8-6 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
“I’m not sure who’s going to have the big or hot bat this season, but I am hoping that once they get rolling, the boys will feed off each other. And that should help the underclassmen as well.”
Dlouhy returns seniors Bryce Wilson, Gabe Dlouhy, Alex Koppes, Tommy Hagensick and Grant Gloeckner, while the team adds the services of Central City transfer Nick Olivas.
Wilson had a big summer hitting a team-best .412 in 2020 while driving home and scoring 19 runs. He also drilled eight doubles for a Springville team that tallied 20 extra-base hits on the year.
Gabe Dlouhy was the only other Oriole to hit above .300 ripping baseballs at a .310 clip last summer.
“The seniors have the experience,” Dlouhy said. “They will have to be patient and get good pitches to hit.
“Most years I could pick a couple of boys to lead the team on offense, but this year could be more of a team effort with having six seniors in the line-up. I would like to think we would be more of a power-hitting team, but we’ll have to see what plays out. Underclassmen will fill in where they can and we’ll use their abilities in certain situations and put them in the line-up accordingly.”
After the six seniors, the experience factor for the Orioles drops off dramatically, though Dlouhy has confidence his young corps will follow the lead from the upperclassmen.
Along with Wilson, Dlouhy, Koppes, Hagensick and Gloeckner, all seniors, freshmen Heber Blackmore, Seth Stone and Bryce Ripple also return to the Springville baseball roster as letter winners.
Eighth graders Jordan Goad, Mason Chizek, Keagan Swayze and Dawson Deutsch all add depth joining the program this summer as well.
While the team lacks numbers this season, Dlouhy does return most of his pitching from the 2020 campaign, led by Hagensick who logged 23.1 innings on the mound posting a solid 3.90 earned run average. Wilson (17.1 innings), Koppes (17.1) and Gloeckner (9.2) all had quality time pitching as the team tallied a 6.39 ERA overall.
“Our pitching staff might be the strongest we’ve had in years,” Dlouhy said. “All six seniors, along with freshman Bryce Ripple, will get called on to do some work from the mound. We are hoping to get Gabe out from behind the plate this year to do a bit of relief work as well.
“Again, the strongest group of arms I’ve had in years, but we still have to throw strikes and play defense behind them.”
The seniors will also key that defense, led by Wilson at shortstop and Gabe Dlouhy at catcher.
“Bryce does an excellent job of communicating with the outfield and infield during certain situations,” Dlouhy said. “Alex will be in centerfield and lead from there. Gabe will once again get the brunt of the catching duties and possesses a strong arm that should keep teams from running against us. Tommy and Grant will be used in many spots defensively while Nick Olivas will be in the infield and potentially the outfield as well. Ripple will see some time in the outfield along with playing some first base during certain pitching situations.”
Dlouhy is also a huge proponent of stealing bases when the situation allows, and 2021 should be no different.
“We have some kids who are quick and have experience reading pitchers,” he said. “I am hopeful that most of our seniors (Koppes, Wilson, Gloeckner, Hagensick and Olivas) can advance on pitchers this year.”
The Tri-Rivers Conference race, as it normally is, looks extremely challenging with some familiar faces at the top.
“As always Alburnett and North Linn will be up at the top of the standings this summer,” said Dlouhy, as the two programs posted 13-0 and 12-2 records last season, respectively.
“I also think Lisbon will be doing some hunting along with Easton Valley. If things go well and strikes are thrown and bats are hot, I think we could work our way up in the conference standings. A lot has to sort out and we still have inexperience with the underclassmen, but I expect them to keep gaining knowledge of situations and developing a great baseball IQ.”