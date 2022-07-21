SPRINGVILLE
To say the Springville baseball program went through a transformation this past summer would be a massive understatement.
The Orioles lost literally just about all of their experience from the 2021 campaign and that included the coaching staff as well as first-year bench boss J.J. Longerbeam took over the reins of the program from longtime successful coach Tony Dlouhy.
Springville fans knew the 2022 campaign was going to be one filled with learning and trying to find new leaders.
The program was able to accomplish both feats this summer, and Tri-Rivers Conference coaches made sure a couple of those leaders were rewarded being named to All-West division teams recently.
Oriole junior Cade Sheda and sophomore Bryce Ripple, two of the precious few with at least some experience from last summer, were awarded with second-team and honorable mention selections, respectively.
Sheda, a second-team infield nod, had a solid campaign hitting .333 against Tri-Rivers pitching, a team-best number, while his .515 on-base percentage also led the way as did his eight runs scored during the team’s 0-14 journey through the West division schedule.
Ripple was one of the mainstays of the Springville pitching staff, logging 12 innings while posting an 11.08 earned run average striking out 13 batters.
Joining Sheda on the All-TRC West division second-team were: pitchers- Nick Willfong, fr. (Starmont) and Aiden Cook, sr. (East Buchanan); catcher- Wade Youder, sr. (Central City); infielders- Sheda, Toby Grimm, so. (Maquoketa Valley), Garrison Houge, sr. (Starmont), Brayden Smith, so. (Alburnett) and Trey McEnany, sr. (North Linn); outfielders- Pryce Rochford, fr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Brandon Cushion, jr. (Starmont), Ryland Cornell, jr. (East Buchanan) and Matthew Schaul, fr. (Maquoketa Valley); utility- Korey Putz, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg) and Jarin Peyton, jr. (North Linn).
Earning honorable mention status with Ripple were: Rylen Rozek, fr. (Alburnett), Jayden Hanson, so. (Central City), Will Hanson, fr. (East Buchanan), Aaron Kloser, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Preston Roling, sr. (Maquoketa Valley), Ben Wheatley, jr. (North Linn) and Henry Hayes, sr. (Starmont).
Earning first-team All-TRC West division honor were: pitchers- Gunner Vanourney, sr. (North Linn) and Cael Funk, jr. (Edgewood-Colesburg); catcher- Cael Benesh, fr. (North Linn); infielders- Blaine McGraw, sr. (Alburnett), Mason Bechen, fr. (North Linn), Bowen Munger, sr. (Starmont), T.J. Cook, fr. (Maquoketa Valley) and Corbin Woods, jr. (North Linn); outfielders- Michael Schaul, sr. (Maquoketa Valley), Austin Hilmer, sr. (North Linn), Cael Bridgewater, jr. (North Linn) and Dylan Barenz, sr. (Alburnett); utility- Gavin Soukup, sr. (Alburnett) and Cole Griffith, fr. (North Linn).
North Linn’s Austin Hilmer was named the West division’s Most Valuable Player after a season that saw the Lynx star hit .521 with 30 stolen bases, 32 runs scored and .688 slugging percentage offensively.
North Linn’s Travis Griffith was named West division Coach of the Year after guiding the Lynx to the divisional crown with a perfect 14-0 record.