SPRINGVILLE
Coming into the 2022 campaign, first-year Springville baseball coach J.J. Longerbeam knew he had a rebuilding project on his hands and approached the summer season with that knowledge firmly in hand trying to give his young and mostly inexperienced players all the confidence he could.
“With such a young group of student-athletes, we did not anticipate winning many baseball games,” said Longerbeam, as his team did shows flashes during the summer, finishing with an 0-21 overall record and 0-14 mark in the Tri-Rivers Conference West division.
“However, it was our top team goal to win one game. We were so close in a handful of games but just could not get the key offensive or defensive play at the right moment.”
Pressure-filled moments like that were exactly what the young Orioles needed in 2022, and will also hope help their improvement heading into 2023.”
“We will work extremely hard this off-season on our pitching to cut down on walks next season and the number of errors defensively will get reduced each season as their confidence and experience increases.”
Springville only had one upperclassman on the entire roster this past summer in junior Cade Sheda, who earned All-Conference and All-District honors for his play hitting a team-best .293 on the season with a .341 slugging percentage.
The remainder of the roster was made up of sophomores (Bryce Ripple, Seth Stone, Heber Blackmore and Blake Fowler), freshmen (Dawson Deutsch, Jordan Goad, Mason Chizek, Bayne Anderson and Keagan Swayze) and eighth-graders (Christian Anguiano, Oliver Longerbeam, Luke Lansing, Mason Hoy and Braden Jordan), most of whom had little in the way of varsity baseball experience.
But they’ve got a lot more now.
“Like I said, our main goal was to get a win and that will carry over into next season,” Longerbeam said. “Next season will be very similar to this season. Very few wins. Year three-of rebuilding this program is when I expect this talented young group to start winning some baseball games.
“Years four and five I expect them to win a lot of baseball games.”
The keys to making that winning ascension will be to increase run-scoring abilities, and Longerbeam likes the potential of the kids on his roster right now.
“Cade joined us this summer after not playing baseball for a number of years and provided a nice spark,” he said. “Dawson is a talented young hitter who works his butt off in the off-season with his father Dave and his brothers. I expect a lot of great things from Dawson in the future. He rarely strikes out and puts the ball in play with power.
“Bryce will be a force to be reckoned with if he puts in the off-season work. He is a strong and talented kid who could have hit .400 for us this year but unfortunately, he had a lot of line drives go right at the opposing team. The hits will come for him. I believe he had a streak this season of five consecutive hits.”
Ripple hit .250 for the Oriole team this past summer (second on the team) with an Oriole-best .455 on-base percentage. Deutsch tallied a .237 batting average for a Springville offense that finished with a .181 team batting average.
“Jordan is hands down the most talented baseball player I have ever been around,” Longerbeam said. “He led our team in doubles (4). Jordan and I have some things to work on this off-season.”
While the team fell short of their goal of winning a game this past summer, the season wasn’t without its highlights.
“There were definitely some big moments at the plate,” Longerbeam said. “Oliver breaking up a no-hitter against a first-team All-Conference pitcher. Dawson getting key hits at key moments throughout the season. Jordan, Olivier and Christian all getting big RBI doubles against some of the conference’s top opponents.
“I try to relax our hitters and tell them ‘this is your next big moment. It’s your time.’
Longerbeam also knows his defense must improve if the program wants to meet their goals next summer.
“We made a lot of errors, there’s no denying that,” he said. “For such a young group of players what impressed me most was how badly they wanted their next opportunity. In practice if an error was made, I’d hear ‘Coach, give me another one.’ That’s the competitive spirit that I look for in all my players. That competitiveness will take them places and lead to success in the real world.”
Figuring out how to pitch at the varsity level will be another learned skill from the Springville team as they move forward, but Longerbeam feels he has a solid staff that will be able to make the adjustments as they go forward.
Chizek led the pitching staff with his 4.90 earned run average logging 10 innings on the hill while Ripple topped all Oriole pitchers with his 21.1 innings fanning an impressive 22 batters. Oliver Longerbeam (18 innings), Fowler (18) and Lansing (12.1) all tallied double-digit innings pitched as well this past season for the Springville staff that finished with a 12.60 ERA.
“Obviously, we hope to have our entire starting line-up back next summer,” Longerbeam said. “There are a few individuals I need to meet with this off-season to discuss some body language and attitude things, but we had several big moments this year and I know we’re going to keep getting better and have a lot more of them in the future. It’s just going to take some time.”