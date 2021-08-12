SPRINGVILLE
Coming into the 2021 campaign, Springville baseball coach Tony Dlouhy knew it was going to be a challenge for his team to compete in a loaded Tri-Rivers Conference with a mere six players on the roster older than a freshman.
But that didn’t stop the Orioles from trying as seniors Alex Koppes, Bryce Wilson, Tommy Hagensick, Grant Gloeckner, Gabe Dlouhy and Nick Olivas were catalysts for a team that had just four freshmen (Bryce Ripple, Seth Stone, Heber Blackmore and Blake Fowler) and four eighth graders (Dawson Deutsch, Jordan Goad, Mason Chizek and Keagan Swayze) to round out the 2021 roster.
“That certainly makes things a lot tougher having such a young roster, but we did the very best that we could under the circumstances,” said Springville baseball coach Tony Dlouhy, who guided the Orioles to a 5-18 record overall and 5-15 mark in the Tri-Rivers Conference West division, good enough to place seventh.
“The seniors were awesome and gave us everything they had. I couldn’t have asked for more out of a group of guys than what each of our six seniors gave to this program this summer. We wouldn’t have had a team without them and not only did they come out and represent our school and our community, but they did it with class and kept us extremely competitive, even when a lot of people thought maybe we wouldn’t be, or couldn’t be.”
Koppes, the two-time first-team All-State basketball star who is going to continue his hoop education at the University of Dubuque this winter, showed he’s a pretty good baseball player too leading the Orioles with his .400 batting average, 70 at-bats, 28 hits, 22 singles, five doubles, one triple, .444 on-base percentage, .500 slugging percentage and 21 stolen bases.
That was just at the plate.
On the mound Koppes also got the job done leading the Orioles with his 36.2 innings pitched and 41 strikeouts.
Olivas, who threw in 11 games, and Wilson, who took to the mound 14 times, were also key pitching presences.
Olivas tallied a team-best 3.37 ERA working 27 innings while fanning 18 with Wilson throwing 31.2 innings adding 23 strikeouts and a 5.08 ERA.
“It was pitching that kept us in a lot of games this season,” Dlouhy said. “The North Linn games in particular. I don’t think too many people thought either of those games would go more than five innings, and we pushed the Lynx, one of the best teams in the state, to the limit twice.
Offense was a struggle for most of the summer as the team hit at a .200 clip overall, though Springville was prone to outbursts topping the 10-run plateau four times, three resulting in victories.
“We knew coming into the season that scoring runs could be a problem for us, and it was,” Dlouhy said. “But I think the young guys learned a lot and hopefully with some work in the off-season will come back improved and ready to take that next step.”
With nearly half of the program graduating, will that next step be at the varsity level next summer?
“That’s what we’ll have to figure out,” Dlouhy said. “We’ll have to see how many guys we get back from this year’s team and how many new ones join, and make a decision based on what’s best for the kids. We want to put these kids in a position to be successful, and don’t want to throw them to the wolves at the varsity level if that’s not what they’re ready for.
“One thing I do know, things are going to look a lot different next season. This was a special senior class in so many ways, and they’re all going to be missed.”