SPRINGVILLE
For a team that has been struggling to score runs so far this season, first-year Springville baseball coach James Longerbeam has been working tirelessly getting his young and inexperienced players up to par to the varsity level.
The fruits of those labors played out in dramatic style Thursday, June 9, as the Orioles welcomed Midland to town, and a contest played out on the field that no one in attendance will soon forget.
Through the first 11 games this summer, Springville (0-12, 0-8) had scored a total of 29 runs, but the floodgates opened for the team against the Eagles, crossing the plate an amazing 17 times.
That was the good news. The bad news was the Orioles yielded Midland 25 runs, as the two programs combined to score a whopping 42.
The game didn’t get off to the greatest of starts for the hosts as the Eagles plated five first-inning runs before the hosts came back with one of their own in the bottom half.
Midland went back to work in the second and scored two more before the young Springville team brought their fans to their feet busting through with a five-run frame of their own in the bottom of the third, trimming the Eagle advantage to a single run at 7-6.
Unfortunately, it would be as close as the hosts would get the rest of the way, but it sure didn’t stop the Orioles from trying.
And fans were enjoying every second of the dramatic pursuit.
Midland scored 10 of the game’s next 12 runs with Springville chiming in with two in the fourth, but two more in the fifth and a huge five-run sixth once again had the hosts within striking distance trailing 20-15.
The Eagles, in the top of the seventh, cemented their 25-17 triumph by plating five more runs, though the Orioles showed no quit whatsoever in the bottom half, as the hosts tallied two of their own to finally end the colossal contest.
Bryce Ripple and Dawson Deutsch led the offense for the Springville team coming through with three hits each while Deutsch also drove home four runs while also scoring twice himself. Ripple added three runs scored while Mason Hoy also delivered in a big way for the Orioles coming through with four RBIs that included a triple on his resume.
Oliver Longerbeam and Seth Stone added two hits each for the hosts who tallied 12 in the game and also worked 12 walks from Midland pitchers.
Just a day earlier Springville hosted class 1A sixth-ranked Lisbon, and in another contest that again showed the Orioles’ resilience Wednesday, June 8, came out on the short end of a 22-4 final that ended in four frames.
The talented Lions were relentless plating three first inning runs before adding nine more in the second and eight in the third to take a 20-0 advantage.
Springville showed plenty of heart coming through with four runs in their final at-bat in the fourth.
The week started for the Orioles in Delhi Monday, June 6, where the team dropped 18-0 and 8-1 decisions in a doubleheader with the talented Wildcats.
After a scoreless first inning in the opener, Maquoketa Valley broke the game wide open plating six second-inning runs before their 12-run third ended the contest early as Springville bats were held hitless.
The nightcap saw a much more competitive contest as the Orioles hung tough from start-to-finish.
Trailing 1-0 in the third the visitors plated a single run to knot the score when Braden Jordan crossed the plate before the hosts added a single run in the bottom half and then added two-run frames in the fourth, fifth and sixth to extend their advantage.
Cade Sheda tallied two of Springville’s three hits in the game while Blake Fowler added the other.
Hosting Easton Valley Tuesday, June 7, consistent offense from the visiting River Hawks, who tallied two-run frames in the second, third and fourth before a three-run fifth, blew the game open ending the 10-0 Springville setback.
Easton Valley wrapped the game early with a single run in the top of the sixth.