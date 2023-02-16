The tone of the class 1A district quarterfinal contest was set almost immediately by host Bellevue Monday, Feb. 13, and while continuing to battle for four very rough quarters, there was very little the Springville boys’ basketball team could do about it facing a red-shot Comet team who just seemed to never miss a shot.
“This was a tough one,” said Oriole boys’ basketball coach Nick Josephson, as his team fell into a 32-6 first quarter hole and eventually dropped a lopsided and season-ending 82-28 decision.
“We were not able to get much going in the first half due to turnover troubles, and Bellevue did a great job of forcing errors and capitalizing in transition.”
The Comets continued to attack relentlessly in the second quarter as well adding 21 points to their total and held a commanding 53-16 advantage at the half.
With the continuous clock rolling over the game’s final two frames, the contest ended quickly as senior Cade Sheda wrapped his career scoring a team-high 11 points, nine coming in the first half as his team struggled to put the ball through the hoop.
Brett Kane, another Springville senior, added six points that included a third quarter trey. Evan Haefner came through with five points for the Orioles who close the 2022-23 campaign with a 4-18 overall record.
“Tough game for our seniors to go out on,” said Josephson, as senior Noah Brady also played his final game. “But they have many accomplishments to be proud of during their basketball careers.”