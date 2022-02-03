WINTHROP
There haven’t been too many times this season when the Springville boys’ basketball team has entered a contest coming off a loss.
Three is the exact number, and Tuesday, Jan. 25, at East Buchanan was one of those rare occasions.
Oriole boys’ basketball coach Nick Merritt didn’t want the contest against the host Buccaneers to start a streak.
He would have nothing to worry about.
“Coming off a tough loss against Alburnett, we really wanted to get focused and try and get back to our winning ways,” said Merritt, as his team would do exactly that leading by double-digits for the entire second half in what ended as an impressive 69-50 triumph over the Buccaneers.
“We have always struggled up at East Buchanan in past years, so we knew going into the game that we likely would have a tough game ahead of us. East Buchanan has the potential to really shoot the ball well, so it was imperative that we get out on their shooters and limit their second-chance opportunities. I thought we did a nice job executing our game-plan early and did well with getting out in front.”
Springville (14-3, 8-3) shot out to a lead they would not lose the rest of the night, though the hosts stayed within striking range as the Orioles, with Luke Menster and Rhenden Wagaman putting on a first half show, led 20-15 at the first horn and 34-23 at the half.
“We had a lot of ill-advised passes and missed a lot of looks near the hoop, which started to become a bit of an issue,” Merritt said. “Luckily, we did a good job of pushing the ball and getting some transition points and built a comfortable lead.”
Menster poured in 18 of his 20 total points in the first two quarters while Wagaman added seven of his game-high 24 in the opening half before the Orioles extended their advantage going on a 19-15 third quarter spurt that had the visitors leading 53-38 with just one quarter remaining to be played.
“East Buchanan hung around and kept knocking down shots which kept us from running away with the game,” Merritt said. “But we did a nice job of maintaining and keeping their deficit at a reasonable level.”
Springville shooters blistered the nets at a 55-percent clip and outrebounded the hosts 34-26 as Cade Sheda added 12 points for the Orioles. Dylan DeMean just missed another double-double coming through with 12 rebounds and eight points.
“It was nice to get back on track and get a 20-point win on the road in our conference,” Merritt said. “As we head into post-season play, all wins are important to maintain momentum.”
Springville was not only able to easily maintain that momentum Friday, Jan. 28, but also started a winning streak as an amazing first quarter performance sparked another lopsided Tri-Rivers Conference rout, this one at Starmont.
“We did a phenomenal job in the first quarter with our pressure and transition racing out to a huge lead,” said Merritt, as his team went on a massive 35-3 run in the game’s opening eight-minute stretch, ending any hope the Stars may have had about pulling off an upset.
“Part way through the first we switched some things up and worked on some areas that we felt needed attention and kept that trend throughout the first half,” Merritt said. “In the second half we worked to rotate different groups of players in together and got everyone a pretty good chunk of minutes in the third and fourth quarters as we finished off the game.”
Wagaman and Menster were unstoppable, combining to score 38 of the Orioles’ 50 first half points handing the visitors a commanding 50-7 cushion at the break.
Wagaman finished with a game-high 28 points and added eight steals while Menster tallied 19 points, seven steals, five rebounds and five assists. DeMean chipped in with 11 points, seven boards and five steals as Springville forced the Stars into 32 turnovers, resulting in 28 team steals.
“We also transitioned to offense extremely well outscoring them 34-0 in transition points converting their turnovers into 39 points,” Merritt said. “I was very happy with the entire team as everyone got extended minutes and I thought the effort and execution remained intact with all players on the court.”