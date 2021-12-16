SPRINGVILLE
It’s not often in sports where you get to see historic achievements reached in back-to-back games, but that’s what Springville senior Luke Menster was able to pull off during the Orioles impressive run of contests last week, opening with a resounding 89-59 win hosting Cedar Valley Christian Tuesday, Dec. 7.
“We knew going into the CVC game that they were a much-improved team,” said Oriole boys basketball coach Nick Merritt, as not only did his team use a huge fourth quarter spurt to run away from the Huskies, but Menster topped the rare 1,000-career point plateau pouring in a career-high 35 of them in front of his own home crowd.
“The game proved to be that way early. I thought we lost track of a couple of their shooters and gave them some early looks that didn’t benefit us. We also didn’t do great taking advantage of their early foul trouble, at least in the first half.”
Springville (6-0) had no trouble scoring points against the Cedar Valley Christian defense, the only problem was the Huskies’ offense was doing the same to the hosts and the Orioles led 23-18 after one frame and shockingly were trailing 39-35 at the half after the visitors went on a 21-12 second quarter spurt.
Coming out of the break however, everything began to change and the Orioles absolutely seized momentum.
And they didn’t give it up.
“About halfway through the third quarter we were finally able to attack them well enough and got two of their top-3 players fouled out in the third,” Merritt said. “From there we really imposed our will ending the game on a 39-7 run.”
Menster was phenomenal hitting 13 of his 23 shots from the field overall as well as going 7-of-7 from the free throw line during his career-night that also included seven steals.
“I really appreciated our resilience and finding a way to win against an improved CVC team,” Merritt said. “Congrats to Luke, too, who set a career-high in points and also crossed the 1,000-point career milestone.”
Menster had plenty of help on the night as well as Dylan DeMean, a double-double machine this winter, did it again pouring in 22 points to go with 15 rebounds while Rhenden Wagaman added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Orioles hit the road Friday, Dec. 9, and keyed by a huge first quarter surge, rolled to a big 89-20 rout at Midland.
“I think the carryover from a strong second half with CVC showed up with us at Midland as we took command early and stayed strong throughout,” said Merritt, as his team exploded to a 24-5 first quarter lead and never looked back leading 46-9 at the half and 69-14 through three frames.
“This was the best our defense has looked all season, and we were very efficient on offense too. We had five guys score in double-figures which is a huge deal for us as we move forward and expanding our ability on offense. Additionally, we had a chance to get everyone in the game and had some guys get their first varsity points (Seth Stone and Connor Williams).”
The game also saw Menster break Springville’s career steals record as he recorded five in the win as well as scoring 14 points and dishing out seven assists.
Wagaman had a huge night in Wyoming flying all over the court scoring 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field while adding six steals and five rebounds. Cade Sheda tallied 15 points while Brett Kane drilled three treys and added 13 points. DeMean scored 10 off the bench to go with eight rebounds.
Springville looked to keep the offense flowing the very next night hosting Clinton Prince of Peace Saturday, Dec. 11, and keyed by yet another onslaught of scoring pulled away for an 80-54 victory over a pesky Irish team.
“Prince of Peace came out and really out-hustled us throughout the first half,” said Merritt, as his team struggled to shake the visitors leading just 28-21 after one wild quarter of offense and 41-34 at the half.
“We were actually probably lucky to be up seven at the half as well as we played offense, but were getting beaten in all other aspects. We did a nice job of responding in the second half and did a much better job matching their intensity.”
The Orioles used a 17-9 third quarter run to give themselves a little separation leading 58-43 entering the final frame before a 22-11 spurt to close the contest blew the game open.
Wagaman was outstanding yet again pouring in a game-high 26 points while Sheda added a career-high 20 (on 8-of-11 shooting) to go with seven assists. Menster tallied 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds just missing a rare triple-double while DeMean produced another double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.