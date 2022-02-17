Springville’s Rhenden Wagaman was absolutely unstoppable Monday, Feb. 14, breaking the hearts of North Cedar fans by pouring in a game-high 34 points as the Orioles crushed the Knights taking a 92-57 class 1A district quarter-final decision in Lisbon.
Springville’s Dylan DeMean (4) turns to score in front of North Cedar’s Tyler Jackson, left, during the Orioles’ lopsided 92-57 class 1A district quarter-final triumph over the Knights Monday, Feb. 14, in Lisbon.
Springville’s Luke Menster blows past North Cedar’s Davonte Crist (5) scoring two of his 21 points during third quarter action from the Orioles’ impressive 92-57 class 1A district quarter-final triumph over the Knights Monday, Feb. 14, in Lisbon.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Springville’s Brett Kane connects on one of his three treys during the Orioles’ 92-57 rout over North Cedar.
jex-02172022-spt-spr-boys-bball-kane-9a.jpg
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Coming into their class 1A district quarter-final contest against North Cedar Monday, Feb. 14, in Lisbon, a few Springville boys’ basketball fans were a little nervous not knowing too much about the Knights.
Oriole coach Nick Merritt also had respected his opponent knowing that anything can happen in the post-season.
It didn’t take everyone in orange and black very long to settle down, relax and enjoy an absolute basketball clinic as the Springville boys, led by a phenomenal performance from Rhenden Wagaman, dominated the contest from the opening tip.
“Despite North Cedar’s record (3-18 coming into the game), we felt we had to play well as they brought a lot of athleticism to the table and had played a lot of good teams throughout the season,” said Merritt, as his team cruised to a huge 92-57 rout over the Knights with Wagaman scoring a game-high 34 points.
“I was very happy with our pace of play and our offensive efficiency as we put up 52 points in the first half and 92 overall. I thought we made a lot of good decisions and minimized turnovers. We shot the ball with confidence too, and finished around the rim well.”
Wagaman set the tone for the night almost immediately, scoring nine first quarter points as the Orioles (18-4) raced to a 25-12 lead at the first quarter horn, one they extended to 52-21 at the half with the star senior tallying 11 more points during the stretch, finishing with a whopping 20 in the game’s opening two quarters.
Nothing changed in the second half as well, as Wagaman, Luke Menster, Cade Sheda, Brett Kane and Dylan DeMean seemed to almost be able to score at will against the North Cedar defense, as Springville maintained their nearly 100-point pace piling on 22 more in the third quarter, ending with the Orioles leading 74-42.
Merritt called off the dogs in the final frame allowing bench players Connor Williams and Seth Stone a chance to score in a playoff game.
“Getting this win is a great start to the post-season,” Merritt said. “Hopefully it will give us some momentum moving into the next round.”
That next round will be in Preston Thursday, Feb. 17, where the Orioles will face Lisbon in the 1A district semi-final round.
Menster added a 21-point night in Springville’s 35-point blowout win against North Cedar while Sheda chipped in with 14 more. Kane drilled three treys for his nine-point total while DeMean came through with eight points, most coming right at the rim with key offensive rebounding.