SPRINGVILLE
Through two quarters of play taking on visiting Maquoketa Valley on an emotional Senior Night Friday, Feb. 4, Springville boys’ basketball coach Nick Merritt was trying to figure out the best way for his team to score points against a scrappy Wildcats’ team.
Having the halftime break to make some adjustments is all Merritt needed.
“Maquoketa Valley is a very talented team and one that we knew was going to be a challenge for us,” said Merritt, as his team absolutely took the game over with a huge 35-16 second half run (included a 20-6 fourth quarter spurt) closing out a what ended as a lopsided 60-40 victory in the final game on their home floor this season.
“On top of that, Maquoketa Valley’s coaching staff does a great job with game-planning and had their team ready to go. Throughout the game we couldn’t seem to string together offensive possessions to break away seeing so many open shots not fall. Thankfully, our defense was pretty good and we did a nice job of cleaning up rebounds.”
Springville (15-4, 9-4) struggled to put the ball through the basket for much of the game’s opening eight-minute stretch before a 10-4 spurt to end the first half had the Orioles holding a 25-24 lead heading into the break.
The game would stay tight for much of the third quarter as well as Springville led just 40-34 at the horn, but with Luke Menster, Cade Sheda, Brett Kane and Rhenden Wagaman beginning to find a rhythm, Oriole fans were starting to feel a little more comfortable.
Springville exploded in the final frame and was finally able to take control as Menster scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the second half while Sheda added 12 of his 14 in the final two quarters.
“As the game wore on, we were able to get some separation in the third quarter and then ultimately breakthrough in the fourth,” Merritt said. “I was happy with our guys’ resilience when things weren’t going as we had hoped and stayed the course to see their efforts break things open. We had a lot of guys step up and carry us to a nice win on Senior Night.
“Speaking of Senior Night, I want to take an opportunity to thank all of our seniors and their parents for everything that they’re done for our program. The parents have been supportive for many years and we are thankful for that. Our seniors are not only great players, but great people as well. Their value to our program cannot be replaced and will serve as a great example for future Orioles.”
Wagaman, one of those seniors, added 14 points for the hosts while Kane tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to his outstanding all-around stat-line.
Springville opened the week with a tough test at class 1A third-ranked North Linn Tuesday, Feb. 1, and in a game where the Orioles were able to hold a vaunted Lynx offense to just 69 points, struggled to score themselves dropping a 69-38 decision.
“North Linn’s pressure and some poor decisions on our end caused far too many turnovers and ultimately, fast-break points for them,” said Merritt, as his team trailed just 14-8 after one frame, but were down 38-17 at the half.
“Defensively, I thought we did a decent job and rebounded the ball well. However, the turnovers overshadowed all of that.”
The Lynx took control of the contest coming out of the break going on a 25-9 run and led 63-26 with one quarter to play.
“There was no doubt there are some positive things we can take from this game,” Merritt said. “And we’ll also focus on the areas where we struggled. The positive of playing a team like North Linn at the end of the year is that we were able to get a good measure of where we are at as we head into the postseason.”
Sheda’s 14 points paced the Oriole offense while Wagaman added 13 more to go with nine rebounds. Dylan DeMean pulled down 10 boards for the visitors.