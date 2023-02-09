SPRINGVILLE
Struggling to find offense in the game’s opening quarter hosting Clinton Prince of Peace Friday, Feb. 3, the Springville boys basketball team also struggled to slow down the visiting Irish during a torrid stretch of play.
That stretch cost the Orioles in what ended as a tough 78-39 defeat.
“We found ourselves down 22-0,” said Springville boys basketball coach Nick Josephson, as his team was able to muster some scoring in the game’s second and third quarters before Clinton Prince of Peace ended the game the way they started it with another big run.
“Most of our issues are centered around rushing for a shot and poor shot selection. We got out of rhythm, lost our patience and settled for difficult shots when we didn’t need to. We showed maturity cutting a 32-point deficit in the second quarter to 21 in the third. Unfortunately, we dug ourselves into too deep of a hole and struggled to make good shot attempts late in the game to continue the comeback.”
Evan Haefner came off the bench and tallied the Orioles’ lone first quarter point with a free throw as the hosts trailed 24-1 after the opening eight-minute stretch before settling into their offense more nicely through the second stanza as Springville (4-15, 3-10) and the Irish combined to score 37 points with the hosts trailing 47-15 at the half.
“I was very proud of my players for doing the best they could to stay in the game and continue to play hard,” said Josephson, as his team outscored the Irish 17-12 in the third quarter.
“We were down nearly 30 in the second quarter only to lose by 39 goes to show how well we were able to right the ship and adjust the course of a game. It was a great learning experience for our younger players.”
Clinton Prince of Peace closed the contest on a 19-7 spurt.
Jayce Ernzen led all scorers for the hosts coming through with 12 points while Haefner, grandson of former Anamosa boys basketball longtime assistant coach Dennis Haefner, added 11 more to go with four rebounds and three assists as the sophomore hit 5-of-8 shots from the field. Cade Sheda chipped in with eight points and five boards.
The week started with a tough road test at Alburnett Monday, Jan. 30, where an ice-cold start led to a lopsided 73-33 loss at the hands of the Pirates.
“Alburnett is a very tough team,” Josephson said. “They have an abundance of size, speed and experience. Right out of the gate we struggled against their defensive pressure and physicality. We were down 23-0 at one point in the first quarter before finishing with four points in the final minute.
“Overall, the rest of the game went much better for us.”
Jordan Goad and Cade Sheda tallied the lone first quarter field goals for the Orioles who settled down and began to run their offense much more smoothy through the final three quarters after trailing 26-4 through one frame.
Springville hung tough with the talented Pirates through the second stanza being outscored just 15-13, and trailed 41-17 at the half.
A 20-9 Alburnett run in the third quarter started the continuous clock as the visitors trailed 61-26 entering the fourth.
“I am extremely proud of how we performed against a very good team in those final three quarters,” Josephson said. “We showed a lot of maturity by continuing to play hard and not giving up.”
Sheda scored one-third of his team’s points tallying 11 in the game while Brett Kane, Connor Williams and Goad all added four more to the offensive effort.