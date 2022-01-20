DELHI
For much of the 2021-22 campaign, it’s been offense that has wowed fans through the Springville boys’ basketball team’s hot start this winter.
Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Maquoketa Valley however, it was the Orioles’ defense that impressed head coach Nick Merritt, sparking the visitors to a dominating 66-33 rout over the host Wildcats.
“I really thought our defensive effort against Maquoketa Valley was very solid,” Merritt said. “Sometimes, as games wear on, other teams find gaps and areas that they can expose, and I thought our guys did a great job of being consistent on that end of the court, taking away some areas we identified and making sure to find the shooters we needed to find.”
Springville (11-2, 5-2) got quick scoring from Cade Sheda, Brett Kane, Dylan DeMean and Rhenden Wagaman as the Orioles raced to a 20-12 lead in what appeared was going to be a fast-paced contest.
Then, everything slowed down in the second stanza and Springville began locking in on defense, taking a 26-18 advantage into the halftime break.
“Offensively, we were a little up-and-down but caught our stride in the second half,” Merritt said. “We got a lot more efficient and I thought worked for better looks and transitioned up-and-down the court better.”
Springville almost doubled their entire first half scoring output in the third quarter alone, and took control of the contest with Wagaman and Luke Menster absolutely dominating sparking the visitors on a 23-7 run that had the Orioles holding a 49-25 advantage with just eight-minutes remaining to be played.
From there Merritt was able to empty his bench as Jack Stamp got into the scoring column as did Drew Feltes.
“We had some pretty balanced scoring as well, which was nice with Maquoketa Valley attempting to take away our two leading scorers at points during the game,” Merritt said. “It was great to start the week against a good Maquoketa Valley team.”
Wagaman scored 12 of his team-best 16 points in the second half while DeMean, a double-double machine, did it again scoring 15 points with 14 rebounds while adding six assists. Kane came through with nine points while Menster chipped in with eight points and four steals.
Springville returned home Thursday, Jan. 13, and with Wagaman not only being honored as KCRG-TV 9’s Athlete of the Week, but also was recognized for topping the 1,000-career point plateau before the Orioles contest hosting Central City.
“I didn’t think we brought our best performance of the year against Central City in a game that was moved up a day to avoid the incoming weather,” said Merritt, as his team shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 74-41 rout over the Wildcats.
“Something just seemed off throughout much of the game as we struggled to catch the ball and Central City seemed to just work a little harder getting 50-50 basketballs. I also thought we settled for shots in the first half which didn’t help us be as efficient as we would have liked.”
DeMean, Wagaman, Sheda, Menster and Kane got the offense going for the hosts taking a 16-9 advantage at the first horn before a pair of treys from Sheda keyed an 18-10 second quarter spurt that had the hosts holding a 34-19 lead at the half.
Coming out of the break Wagaman and Menster were nearly unstoppable with Wagaman tallying 10 points in the stretch and Menster five more as the Orioles pushed their lead to 31-points (59-28) at the third horn.
“I thought we did a better job in the second half, particularly in the third quarter of settling in and getting easier looks,” Merritt said. “Our defense also picked up which allowed us to get into transition better for some easy buckets, and once we got a few to go it kind of ignited things.”
The Orioles also had all five starters score in double-figures, making it difficult on the Central City defense knowing who to guard as Wagaman (19 points), Menster (18), DeMean (14), Kane (10) and Sheda (10) made for an extremely balanced Springville offense.
DeMean and Kane both recorded double-doubles in the game as well as Kane tallied 11 rebounds and five assists and DeMean 10 boards.