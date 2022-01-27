SPRINGVILLE
It’s been a game the Springville boys’ basketball team has been looking forward to since Edgewood-Colesburg handed the Orioles their first setback of the season in a 56-50 final back on Dec. 14.
Tuesday, Jan. 18, Springville had plans to exact a little revenge, and even after getting off to a bit of a slow start, were able to do exactly that at the end of what was a hard-fought 57-54 victory.
“After a tough loss up at Ed-Co in our first meeting, we were looking forward to an opportunity to making some adjustments and getting another shot at them,” said Oriole boys basketball coach Nick Merritt. “There were some aspects of the game that we didn’t feel we did well or didn’t exploit like we wanted, and I thought our guys did a great job this time around of doing that.”
Springville (12-3, 6-3) found getting their normal high-octane offense going very difficult early on as the Vikings raced to an 11-3 first quarter lead before the hosts closed the frame on a 10-6 spurt to end the stretch trailing just 17-13.
The second stanza would see what Oriole fans have become accustomed to, fast-paced play as Rhenden Wagaman, Luke Menster and Cade Sheda got things flowing as Springville went on an 18-9 spurt to lead 31-26 at the halftime break.
“Ed-Co started strong and it initially looked like we were on the same path as last time against them,” Merritt said. “But we did a better job this time of getting things back under control and played pretty consistently to get ourselves a lead that we maintained throughout the vast majority of the game.”
The Orioles stretched their advantage to double-digits (40-30) in the third quarter as Wagaman and Dylan DeMean took over before the Vikings made a run to close to within four points of the hosts at the horn (45-41).
The final frame would see the game remain tight, but with clutch baskets from Wagaman, DeMean and Sheda, the hosts would have enough to hang on at the end.
“Despite some times down the stretch where our hands didn’t work, and we missed some good opportunities, we were much better at keeping our composure and finishing the game,” Merritt said. “In fact, I was very proud of our guys and the ability to execute fouling up three and finishing the game with a rebound off the free throws to seal the game.”
Wagaman led three Orioles in double-figure scoring pouring in 21 points while DeMean and Menster added 12 more each.
Menster also delivered nine assists and eight rebounds to his sensational all-around stat-line, and in the contest became Springville’s all-time career assists leader topping a mark that had stood since 1987 set by Kent Barnes. Menster is now the Orioles all-time leader in career assists and steals, and stands four all-time in scoring.
Springville looked to keep the winning ways going Friday, Jan. 21, but against a tough Alburnett team who put together a huge second half, succumbed to a 67-51 defeat to the visiting Pirates.
“This was one of those games where we just couldn’t get momentum and seemingly couldn’t get anything to fall,” Merritt said. “I thought we did a nice job of getting some really good looks, but the basket seemed to have a lid on it as we missed more easy looks around the basket than we have all season, and maybe a few seasons.”
The Orioles took a 14-10 first quarter lead as Wagaman got going quickly while DeMean, Brett Kane and Drew Feltes all added baskets for the hosts, but the tide quickly changed in the second stanza as Alburnett went on a 21-12 run to take a 31-26 advantage into the locker room at the half.
The third quarter saw the Pirates take their defensive effort to an entirely new level, holding the Orioles to just five points in the stretch while adding 14 of their own leading 45-31 with just eight minutes remaining to be played.
“On offense I thought we got out of sorts and got thrown off our paths quite a bit,” Merritt said. “To Alburnett’s credit, they played very aggressive defense and as a team that has shot 56-percent from the free throw line, went 17-of-18 and did a great job of finishing the game strong.”
Springville wouldn’t be able to cut the deficit under 10 points the rest of the way as every time the Orioles scored, the Pirates had an answer closing out the 16-point victory.
“Alburnett is a very good team, and one of the better 1A teams in the area,” Merritt said. “So, we’ll use this experience to improve and prep for the rest of the season.”
Menster had a big night for the hosts scoring 20 points while Wagaman added 19 more as the pair tallied 39 of the team’s 51 total points.