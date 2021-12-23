ALBURNETT
Coming off their first loss of the 2012-22 campaign on the road at Edgewood-Colesburg just three days earlier, Springville boys’ basketball coach Nick Merritt wanted to see his team respond in another tough road test Friday, Dec. 17, this time in Alburnett.
The Orioles passed with flying colors.
“Responding after our first loss of the season was going to be important and I thought we did a nice job of bringing a lot of energy to the defensive side of the ball in this one,” said Merritt, as his team pounded out a hard-fought 52-46 victory over the host Pirates.
“Although Alburnett lost a couple of big pieces from last year, they also returned some very good players and had a phenomenal JV team, so we were well aware we’d have to play well to win. After a very slow first quarter for both teams, we did better in the second and settled into our offense.”
Points would be tough to come by all night long, but especially so in the opening frame as the Orioles led 1-0 more than three minutes into the contest before Alburnett went on a 7-4 run to end the first framer holding a 7-5 lead.
The defensive theme continued the rest of the half as Springville (7-1, 1-1) held the hosts scoreless for the first four minutes of the second stanza and went on an 11-0 run to lead 16-7 before settling into the halftime break with a 21-14 advantage.
The Orioles would not lose it the rest of the night.
Springville stretched their lead to as many as 10 points mid-way through the third (30-20) and keyed by clutch shooting from Rhenden Wagaman, Brett Kane, Dylan DeMean and Cade Sheda, the visitors led 35-28 at the horn before keeping the Pirates at a safe distance through much of the final frame.
“We were able to build a lead that stayed between 6-12 points throughout,” Merritt said. “We made a couple of questionable decisions down the stretch that made the game a little more worrisome than it needed to be, but we again got another learning experience in finishing a game.”
Wagaman was once again outstanding scoring a game-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds while DeMean added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Luke Menster chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds while Kane came through with seven points and three assists. Sheda rallied six points and a team-high four assists as the Orioles shot a solid 44-percent from the field.
“I also thought we did a good job of hitting some free throws and stayed strong on defense to limit opportunities for Alburnett both on initial possessions and not allowing second chance opportunities,” Merritt said.
Springville opened their week against a talented Edgewood-Colesburg team Tuesday, Dec. 14, and after falling into a huge first quarter hole, just about climbed themselves right back out in what ended as a tough 56-50 setback, their first loss of the season.
“After seeing Ed-Co and knowing what they had coming back, we knew that our hands were going to be full as they are a team that is predicted to be one of the best in our division,” said Merritt, as a tough 19-6 first quarter deficit didn’t help the Orioles in their quest for a big road victory.
“As expected, they came out with a ton of energy and really got us on our heels early as we struggled to deal with their pressure that led to turnovers and hurried offensive possessions.”
The second stanza saw the Springville boys settle down and slowly began to turn the tables on the Vikings going on an 18-12 spurt that got the hosts to within seven points (31-24) at the half.
“We did a nice job in the second quarter of regrouping and did a better job of attacking and getting them into foul trouble which caused them to have to adjust,” Merritt said. “We cut it to two points (21-19) and put ourselves in a better position.”
The Vikings again began to take control of the contest coming out of the break going up by double-digits before the Orioles made one last-gasp fourth quarter run.
“In the third we again had some things not go our way and found ourselves in a 10-point hole going into the fourth,” Merritt said. “Just like in the second quarter, we regrouped and tied it up with 1:40 left. However, some untimely errors, a couple of missed shots and lapses in rebounding allowed Ed-Co to get a lead and force us to foul.”
The Vikings made the most of those late charity stripe opportunities and escaped with the six-point Tri-Rivers Conference victory.
“While I’m disappointed with our start, I was happy with our response,” Merritt said. “For the majority of our guys, we had not seen this kind of pressure at the varsity level, so we had to grow up a lot over the course of the game.
“Although we didn’t win, I think we learned a lot over the course of the game that we can use going forward. To play like we did and only lose by six and stay resilient in a game against a great team like Ed-Co is an encouraging thing.”
Wagaman recorded a double-double scoring 19 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while Menster added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. DeMean and Sheda chipped in with six points each as the Orioles shot a solid 49-percent from the field overall but were just 2-of-11 from 3-point range. Springville also out-rebounded the hosts 32-26 while holding the Viking offense to 43-percent shooting overall as the hosts were 1-of-12 from beyond the arc.