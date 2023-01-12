EDGEWOOD
It was a tale of two halves for the Springville boys’ basketball team on the road at Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday, Jan. 3, and thankfully for Oriole fans, the visitors won the more important half.
“This was our first game back from the holiday break and Ed-Co, like ourselves, is in the middle of a rebuilding season,” said Springville boys basketball coach Nick Josephson, as his team recovered from a slow start against the host Vikings and rallied for a 69-58 Tri-Rivers Conference victory.
“We started the game very slowly and played sloppy on both ends. Ed-Co jumped out to a 10-0 lead due to some turnovers and other mistakes that we made. By halftime they had a 13-point lead (35-22).”
It was at that point the Oriole boys completely flipped the script, going on a huge 29-12 third quarter spurt that saw Cade Sheda, Jayce Ernzen, Brett Kane and Connor Williams all catch fire.
“We made some serious adjustments at halftime and instead of playing conservatively on defense, we pressed more aggressively and applied more pressure in the halfcourt. After that third quarter run, we never looked back.”
Springville (3-8, 2-5), leading 51-47 after the huge spurt, controlled the final frame as well extending to their advantage to double-digits.
Sheda paced the visitors scoring a game-high 22 points connecting on 9-of-18 shots from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range, a spot that saw the Orioles go a sizzling 10-of-21 overall in the game. Sheda added five rebounds, three assists and three steals while Kane, who was 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, added 19 points.
Ernzen came through with 14 points and a team-best seven rebounds while Williams made it four Springville players in double-figure scoring coming through with 10 points.
Noah Brady also played a pivotal role in the win adding six assists, four rebounds and three steals to go along with his four points.
Jordan Goad added even more depth off the bench dishing out six assists to go with three steals.
The Orioles started their first winning streak of the 2022-23 campaign, following up that impressive performance at Edgewood-Colesburg with a lopsided 87-23 rout hosting Cedar Valley Christian Thursday, Jan. 5.
“CVC was a big confidence booster for us defensively,” said Josephson as his team easily eclipsed their season-high in points (which was 69 points two nights earlier).
“We were able to force more than 30 turnovers for the first time this year and we had our best transition game all season. It was easily our best all-around performance of the season and was a great building block game for our young players.”
The outcome was pretty much secured after the game’s first eight-minutes of play as Springville poured in an amazing 30 points, more than the Huskies would score in four quarters combined, as Sheda, Ernzen, Kane, Williams and Conlin Rouse were unstoppable.
The Orioles led 51-18 at the half and 68-18 through three quarters as Josephson was able to empty his bench quickly in the second half.
Springville connected at a 52-percent clip from the field as Sheda once again led the way scoring 22 points while adding six assists, five rebounds and three steals to his impressive totals. Kane drilled two of the Orioles’ six total 3-point baskets and tallied 14 points while Williams was all over the floor swiping nine steals to go with 12 points and 10 rebounds just missing a rare triple-double.
The Orioles looked to stretch their winning streak to three games making a long trip to Bellevue-Marquette just 24 hours later, but a cold start and a red-hot shooting Mohawk team were too much to overcome Friday, Jan. 6, succumbing to a tough 80-38 defeat.
“Marquette is a solid team, now 11-0 on the season and they have a great mix of size and strength,” Josephson said. “They shoot the ball as well as anybody, but with that being said, this was our third game of the week and with a long bus ride and limited rest, this was very much a tough game for us.”
Bellevue-Marquette quickly made it that way, too, going on almost exactly the same kind of spurt that the Orioles did to Cedar Valley Christian just a night earlier, as the Mohawks controlled tempo with a 27-7 spurt and never looked back leading 51-18 at the half and 64-29 through three frames.
“I could tell early on that we were not playing at our usual tempo and looked a step slow,” Josephson said. “To Marquette’s credit, they had a good game plan and showed us a great press that has proven to be a weakness of ours thus far.
“We were able to keep the game closer in the second half, but Marquette was too good and too experienced for us to handle.”
Goad led all Oriole scorers coming off the bench to tally 10 points while Kane added seven more as Springville struggled from the field shooting 38-percent overall, 13-percent from three and 42-percent from the free throw line.