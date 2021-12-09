SPRINGVILLE
Having lost all but two starters and six of their top-8 players from a 2020-21 team who were instrumental in the Springville boys basketball team having one of the best three-year stretches in school history, Oriole fans were treated to a surprisingly similar look in the season-opener hosting Bellevue-Marquette Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Lots of offense (especially in the second half) and intense defense (especially in the opening quarter) that keyed a 75-60 victory over the Mohawks.
“I was really happy with our defense in the first quarter holding Marquette to three points,” said Springville boys basketball coach Nick Merritt, as his team led 14-3 after the first eight-minutes of play.
“I think we left a lot of points on the floor by missing some shots around the rim and at the perimeter. We also did not help ourselves on defense as early-season fatigue set in early and we got lazy on defense. With that said, we were able to maintain a nice lead and held off multiple runs by Marquette.”
Holding an 11-point first quarter lead both offenses began to find the rhythm in the second stanza as the Mohawks went on an 18-15 run to pull to within eight points at the half (29-21) before the Orioles were once again able to stretch their lead in the third quarter scoring 22 points while holding the visitors to 14.
“We did a nice job of getting to the free throw line shooting 35 times to Marquette’s eight,” Merritt said. “I was really happy to have three guys get 20-plus points and was specifically impressed with Dylan DeMean’s double-double as he really showed off his strength and athleticism.
“As we get going, we’ll continue to get our legs under us and I anticipate strong production from multiple players.”
That sounds familiar too.
Springville (3-0) was able to keep the Mohawks at bay, even while the two teams combined to score 49 fourth quarter points as Rhenden Wagaman, Luke Menster and DeMean all scored key baskets in the final frame.
Menster led the way pouring in a game-high 25 points including going 12-of-17 from the free throw line while adding seven assists and five steals. DeMean tallied a career-high 21 points and 13 rebounds while Wagaman, another all-state type Oriole talent, tallied 20 points and four assists.
Springville hit the road for the first time this winter traveling to Lisbon Friday, Dec. 3, where a huge second half sparked an impressive 63-48 victory over the Lions.
“Lisbon had a nice team last season and returned a good chunk of their players from that team,” said Merritt, as both teams struggled to find their offense in the game’s opening half ending with the Orioles leading 22-21.
“The first quarter was a pretty sloppy one on both sides and very low scoring. The second picked up the pace a little, and we were able to start knocking down a few shots.”
The Springville boys were just getting started.
Having scored 22 points in the entire first half, the Orioles exploded for 30 in the third quarter alone as Brett Kane and Menster began splashing down 3-pointers while DeMean and Wagaman worked their magic in the lane as the visitors took control leading 52-38 at the horn.
“There was a stretch of some back-and-forth scoring there in the third quarter and I was happy with our ability to answer,” Merritt said. “Brett was huge during that stretch hitting three 3’s. From there I thought we took a huge step in basketball maturity as we were able to control the rest of the game, stay patient and overall, make smart choices that ran time and ultimately for us lay-ups or free throws.”
While the offense slowed a bit in the fourth quarter, the Lions were never really able to mount a rally as Springville was able to keep a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
“The thing that was most positive from my standpoint was that I really thought we raised our hustle game and got a lot of loose basketball and offensive rebounds (another Oriole staple from over the years). I think that really made it tough on Lisbon when they’d get what seemed to be a good stop and we’d get ourselves another possession.”
DeMean (20 points), Menster (20), Kane (13) and Wagaman (10) did all the scoring for the Springville team while DeMean tallied another double-double with 11 rebounds while also adding five steals. Menster had eight boards and four assists while Wagaman ripped down eight rebounds and also had four assists.
The Orioles completed their busy opening week with a perfect 3-0 record after rolling to a resounding 81-40 rout hosting Central Elkader Saturday, Dec. 4.
Springville took control from the start leading 21-8 after one frame and 45-18 at the half.
They’d never look back.
“Overall, I appreciated that we were the aggressor throughout,” Merritt said. “We put ourselves into a position to get a lot of players extended playing time.”
Wagaman had a career afternoon pouring in an all-time best 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting while adding six steals as the Springville defense forced 29 Warrior turnovers. Menster added 20 points, nine assists, eight steals and seven rebounds. DeMean just missed a third straight double-double scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds.