TAMA
Playing without the services of star senior Rhenden Wagaman during their non-conference contest at Meskwaki Settlement School Monday, Feb. 7, Springville boys basketball coach Nick Merritt knew he was going to need others step up and make plays if the Orioles were going to leave Tama with a victory.
“While Meskwaki’s record wasn’t great (2-17), we knew that they were a team that played hard and were led by a guard that was pretty solid,” Merritt said. “On top of that, we were playing without Rhenden who was out with an illness. As a team it was important that everyone take on a more significant role to help fill his absence.”
Luke Menster got the message and played that role to perfection, scoring a career-high tying 35 points powering the Orioles to what proved to be a hard-fought 60-49 victory.
“I thought our team came out very flat and lacked energy early in the game,” said Merritt, as Springville wasn’t able to finally put the Warriors away for good until a fourth quarter spurt stretched their lead to double-digits for the first time.
“We were pretty slow on offense and defensively gave up too many straight-line basket attacks. Between those things and some less than stellar first half shooting, the game was pretty close throughout the first half.”
Menster and Cade Sheda were able to keep the Springville (17-4, 10-4) offense afloat as the Orioles trailed 15-11 through one frame and 28-26 at the half as the pair tallied 24 of the team’s 26 points in the opening two frames.
“In the second half we were able to regroup and were able to get more efficient on offense and did a better job of limiting Meskwaki’s easy shots,” said Merritt, as his team, keyed by a pair of Menster 3-point baskets, went on a 17-8 spurt to take a 43-36 advantage into the final frame.
“That allowed us to pull away in the second half and keep a reasonable lead and ultimately a win.”
Menster, after scoring 15 first half points, added 20 more over the game’s final two quarters to finish off his career night.
“Individually, Luke really took charge and shot the ball lights out,” Merritt said. “He crashed the glass with purpose to provide our team with even more opportunities.”
The Orioles stretched their lead to double digits for the first time with four-minutes remaining (50-40) as Dylan DeMean, Menster and Sheda closed out the win with some clutch fourth quarter baskets.
Both Menster (35 points, 11 rebounds) and DeMean (10 points, 19 rebounds) tallied double-doubles in the game while Sheda finished with 13 points and four assists. Menster, was also orange-hot from beyond the 3-point arc connecting on 4-of-5 in the contest as the team was 6-of-11 overall.
Springville closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak Tuesday, Feb. 8, after cruising to a 64-41 rout at rival Central City.
“We were back at full strength against Central City which helped our depth and also allowed us to get back into our regular rotations, which was beneficial,” said Merritt, as his team instantly took control of the contest racing to a 20-9 first quarter advantage and never looking back.
“Unlike Monday, we started strong in this game and through some pressure on defense and in the full-court, we were able to create some easy scoring opportunities and build a 22-point first half lead.”
The Wildcats had no answers for Wagaman, Menster and Sheda, who combined to score 37 first half points as the Orioles raced to a 42-20 lead at the break.
“The third quarter was a little sloppy for both teams, but we were able to keep extending our lead on the way to the 33-point win,” Merritt said. “With the win we finished third in our division (Tri-Rivers Conference West) with a 10-4 record. In a division like ours, getting through with the record we have is a testament to how well we have played this year. It has also been a great prep for the post-season, so we are hopeful that the challenges we have faced this season will have us ready for district play.”
Wagaman, who came off the bench, tallied a game-high 22 points while Menster added 20 more to go with six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Sheda finished with 14 points, five boards and four assists while DeMean was big on the boards as well pulling down 12 against the Wildcats.