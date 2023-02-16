SPRINGVILLE
When you’re going through a rebuilding season like the one Springville boys’ basketball coach Nick Josephson is this winter, all you can ask for from your young and experienced team each and every night is to keep improving and have a chance to win at the end of a game.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, hosting Edgewood-Colesburg in the 2022-23 regular season finale, the Orioles gave themselves that chance.
“Our shooting was the aspect of the game that let us down against Ed-Co,” said Josephson, as his team had several chances to tie or take the lead in the waning moments of the fourth quarter, but would come up just short in a heartbreaking 47-45 defeat at the hands of a Viking team Springville defeated earlier this season.
“Part of that could be the fact that this was our third game in five days. I could see the fatigue set in at the end of the game vs. Iowa Valley on Monday, and it carried over into our game vs. Ed-Co. Our shot attempts seemed to lack their normal rhythm and consistently came up short. It was one of our poorest shooting games of the season.”
Springville (4-17, 3-11), trailing 41-37 entering the fourth quarter against the Vikings, used clutch baskets from Cade Sheda and Evan Haefner to fight their way to within a single point at 46-45 with 1:33 remaining to be played.
After Edgewood-Colesburg’s Cael Funk made 1-of-2 free throws with 36.4-seconds remaining, the Orioles had their shot, and Haefner just about sank it too as his go-ahead 3-point attempt just rimmed in and then out with 11-seconds to play.
Trailing 47-45 with just eight-seconds left, Springville wasn’t able to get a shot up before the final buzzer sounded closing out the narrow two-point setback.
“I thought we did take good care of the ball and rebounded well,” Josephson said. “But it just wasn’t enough to beat an Ed-Co team who has improved tremendously throughout the season.”
The Orioles, with Sheda, Haefner and Jordan Goad sparking the offense, took an 11-9 lead at the first quarter horn and were able to hold the advantage to the half taking a 23-22 lead into the break.
The Vikings used a 19-14 third quarter run to take a 41-37 advantage into the final frame before the last-gasp Springville run came up just short.
Sheda paced the hosts scoring 15 points while adding four rebounds and two assists while Haefner added 14 points, three assists and two steals. Connor Williams provided a low post presence coming through with eight points and a team-best eight rebounds.
Just 24 hours earlier the Orioles hosted Iowa Valley, and lost a late lead in what ended as a bitter 54-51 defeat Monday, Feb. 6.
“This was a very tough loss for us,” Josephson said. “We played well most of the game and had a 13-point lead in the second half. Unfortunately, basketball is a make-or-miss game, and we were unable to make shots when it counted. We regressed from 50-percent shooting in the first half to 30-percent in the second. We had many opportunities to score and keep or retake the lead late in the game but could not knock down the shots.”
The Springville offense flowed seamlessly through the opening eight-minutes of play as the hosts tallied 17 first quarter points and held a three-point advantage at the first horn before the Orioles used a 14-7 second quarter spurt to take a 10-point (31-21) lead into the halftime break.
The game stayed tight through the third quarter as well with Springville leading 44-40 with eight-minutes remaining to be played.
Sheda had a big night scoring 20 points to lead the hosts while also adding nine rebounds and five assists to his all-around outstanding performance while Williams added 12 points and 13 rebounds coming through with a double-double. Haefner drilled three 3-point baskets and tallied nine points.