SPRINGVILLE
Having just produced arguably the best back-to-back seasons in Springville boys’ basketball history, how could Oriole coach Nick Merritt possibly reload losing six of his top-8 players from a 2020-21 team that posted a 22-3 overall record, 12-2 mark in the Tri-Rivers Conference, were ranked in the class 1A top-10 all winter long and just missed a second-straight state tournament berth?
The answer is easy.
Having seniors Rhenden Wagaman and Luke Menster as returning letter winners. The lone two on the 2021-22 roster.
“First of all, I’m just excited to actually have pre-season practices this year,” said Merritt, who two years ago guided the Orioles to the state tournament with Wagaman and Menster key cogs as sophomores during a 20-6 campaign.
“Last year we had one practice before our first game, so it’s been great to have some time to iron some things out and see what we are going to be bringing to the table. Our team will no doubt be a team that is interesting as we are looking to replace six of our top-8 players from a year ago. With that said, we return two of the top players in the conference from a year ago and look to replace some of our graduates with some guys who have been battling with those guys for the past couple of years.”
Merritt must replace one of the best players in Springville boys’ basketball history in two-time first-team All-State star Alex Koppes, who is now playing for the University of Dubuque program, as well as Bryce Wilson, Tommy Hagensick, Grant Gloeckner, Jake Heyer and Jack Hoogland.
While Merritt knows what he’s getting in Wagaman and Menster, he’s been impressed with what varsity newcomers in seniors Dylan DeMean and Drew Feltes as well as juniors Brett Kane and Cade Sheda, just to name a few, have brought to the program through pre-season practices.
“While these guys are new to the varsity scene, they got a lot of quality practice and experience against some very good competition every day,” Merritt said. “I’m very confident in what they bring to the table and think that experience will help us this year.”
Even with the roster upheaval, Merritt plans on implementing the same offensive system that has been so amazingly successful the last few years.
Run, run and more running.
“Our goal is to try and stay as up-tempo as possible,” he said. “There might be times we have to be patient and selective, but I certainly want to continue playing a style that is quick, fun for our players and puts pressure on the opposition.
“Rhenden and Luke were our second and third leading scorers last year, so we will certainly look to them to continue that aspect of our game. With that said, Luke will move to the main point guard role after typically playing off the ball for the last three years. We’ll also look for people like Cade and Brett to provide perimeter scoring, Dylan to be a versatile inside-outside player and Drew to be an interior presence.”
Wagaman had an absolutely phenomenal 2020-21 campaign scoring 15.9 points per game while also pulling down a team-high 5.8 rebounds a night.
“Rhenden’s offensive skills are a huge asset to our team with his ability to shoot the ball and get to the rim,” Merritt said. “His size (6-4) and skillset make him a tough match-up. Rhenden will also be asked to take on a greater role on defense and on the glass this year. He is a very solid defender and we feel confident that his more prominent role will be something easy for him to transition to.”
Menster, who scored 15.1 points per game and shot 57-percent from the field, brings a tenacious ferocity to both ends of the floor.
“Luke has been a leader for us since his freshman year,” Merritt said. “He has a high basketball IQ and is a fantastic leader through his voice and even more so through his actions on and off the court. When you have one of our top players playing at the level and intensity Luke does, it takes away the opportunity for others not to play at that same level.”
Springville, one of the most high-pressure defensive teams in the league over the last several seasons, looks to once again create turnovers leading to easy baskets.
“Similar to our offense, we’d like to continue to operate a defensive style that has been successful for us in the past two years,” Merritt said. “With different personnel, we’ll continue to evaluate our defense and see if there are adjustments that can be made to maximize our team.”
The Orioles, who have been a Tri-Rivers Conference contender over the last few years, hope to remain among the best in the West division.
“As usual, I see our conference as being very tough,” Merritt said. “While it makes the season a huge challenge, it really gets us ready for the post-season, which is a huge positive. With that said North Linn will be the conference favorite again this year as they bring back their whole roster and have some strong upperclassmen.
“From there Ed-Co will be solid with a strong senior class with many of the other conference teams bringing back some great leadership. Every night will be a challenge and we won’t be able to take any game for granted. Our hope is that we can be in the upper part of the conference, but we know that will require us to stay healthy and play consistent basketball.”