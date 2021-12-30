SPRINGVILLE
As Springville boys’ basketball fans settled into their seats Tuesday, Dec. 21, there were some hints early in the Orioles’ contest against visiting East Buchanan that it could quite possibly be a special night.
How special? That was the big question.
Then, in what seemed like the blink of an eye, Springville senior Rhenden Wagaman absolutely caught fire, and turned in a performance that no other Oriole has ever seen leading the team to a lopsided 76-48 victory over the Buccaneers.
And he did it with many of the Orioles’ future superstars in attendance.
And in awe.
“We celebrated youth night and invited our future Oriole basketball players in to see us play and recognize them,” said Springville boys basketball coach Nick Merritt, as those area youth watched as Wagaman poured in a single-game program record 41 points, and he did so in pretty much every way imaginable.
“We did a nice job of establishing ourselves early in the game and getting a first quarter lead. With that said, we missed some easy ones and really should have extended that lead.”
Merritt had nothing to worry about however, as the Orioles took care of extending that advantage in the second stanza.
After holding a 15-6 advantage at the first quarter buzzer, Springville (8-1, 2-1) took control of the contest in the second, and it was Wagaman who was the leader of that impressive Oriole charge.
Wagaman, who tallied 10 of his team’s 15 points in the opening frame, poured in 17 of his team’s 24 points in the second quarter as Springville led 39-18 at the break.
Wagaman had 27 points at the half, and was well on his way to a record night with still two quarters remaining to be played.
But even with Wagaman scoring points from beyond the arc and right at the rim, East Buchanan did their best to hang around.
“Like with any team, we allowed them to hang around which kept them confident and we paid for that in the third quarter when they started to catch a little fire from beyond the 3-point arc,” Merritt said. “We didn’t do a very good job of getting out on shooters, and they hurt us.
“I also thought East Buchanan did a better job than us, for the most part, of getting on the glass and getting to loose balls. Despite all of that, we did a lot of good things and moved the basketball well to create some easy looks and we were able to put the game away.”
Having Wagaman on the floor made that a little easier for the Springville team too.
The Oriole senior stayed orange-hot in the second half as well, adding 14 points as Springville held an 18-point (57-39) advantage heading into the final frame and only extended the lead through the game’s final eight-minutes.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Merritt said. “Not only in this game, but through the first nine games of the season. We’re already almost halfway through our schedule and heading into the break with an 8-1 record is a huge accomplishment. We’ll hopefully take some time to rest and get ready for the second half of the year.”
Wagaman connected on 16-of-29 shots from the field and splashed four of his nine 3-point attempts through the net as well to go with nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocked shots, completing one of the greatest nights in Springville basketball history.
Wagaman had plenty of help from his teammates as well as Luke Menster recorded a double-double scoring 13 points to go with 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals while Cade Sheda added 11 points drilling 5-of-8 from the field. Dylan DeMean was also big on the boards for the hosts grabbing 11 rebounds as the team punished East Buchanan all night long with 41 of them. The Orioles also recorded 22 assists on their 30 made baskets as ball-movement was outstanding all night long.