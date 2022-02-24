MILES
Having already played, and defeated a very talented Lisbon team on their home floor way back on Dec 3, Springville boys’ basketball coach Nick Merritt knew that same Lions’ team his Orioles were going to face in a class 1A district semi-final contest in Miles Thursday, Feb. 17, could very well play completely differently.
He was right.
“Lisbon is a very solid team that had really come together throughout the course of the season and continued to improve,” said Merritt, as his team was forced into two pressure-filled overtime sessions before coming out with a thrilling 62-60 victory to make their third straight appearance in a class 1A district championship game.
“Despite us winning the first match-up by 15 points, we also recognized that the game was just the second one of the season, and both teams had gotten better as the year went on and had adjusted some things, so we didn’t anticipate this game being easy.”
It wasn’t, and it was the Orioles (19-4) who were forced to make a fourth quarter run to catch the Lions and force the first extra frame.
Lisbon, who led 47-41 as the final quarter started, stretched their advantage to as many as 10 with less than five-minutes to play before the Orioles mounted their season-saving charge.
Luke Menster got the spurt started with a dizzying stretch, scoring a lay-up and then after stealing the basketball, scored again and was fouled. After converting the free throw, Springville was suddenly down just five.
But Menster wasn’t done yet.
The Oriole senior made yet another steal and scored at the rim again, cutting the Lion lead to just three before Rhenden Wagaman secured a third straight steal and found Menster who was fouled attacking the rim. Menster hit both free throws to amazingly trim the Lisbon lead to one.
“In a matter of about 30-seconds, their lead went from 10 to one on a nine-point burst from Luke,” Merritt said. “We were right back in it.”
After the Lions drilled a shot to take a three-point lead, Cade Sheda set up Wagaman for a long 3-pointer that the Oriole senior splashed through the net knotting the score at 53-53.
The theatrics were just getting started.
Lisbon answered with a trey of their own from Kaeden Harrer and with a little over two-minutes remaining in the game the Lions were back out in front 56-53, but the lead didn’t last long as Menster connected from beyond the arc to once again tie the score.
“Harrer missed on a 3-pointer on Lisbon’s next possession and Dylan DeMean grabbed the rebound,” Merritt said. “We ran the clock down for the last possessions of the game to either win or go into OT.”
After a couple of timeouts, DeMean started the final play of regulation throwing the ball in to Menster who came off a screen from Brett Kane and kicked to the wing to Sheda who put up a contested 3. The shot went long and a putback rebound by DeMean was blocked. The ball then bounced off the backboard into the hands of Menster at the front of the rim, but his game-winning attempt wouldn’t quite fall and the game went into overtime tied at 56-56.
“In overtime, both teams traded long possessions ending in two missed free throws by Lisbon and a missed jumper by us,” Merritt said. “Lisbon scored a lay-up with just over a minute to go to lead by two, and we had to come back again.”
After a Springville miss on offense, the Orioles were forced to foul and needed a Lion miss at the free throw line to keep the game at one possession.
They got it.
Lisbon’s Michael Gadberry missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and DeMean immediately grabbed the rebound. Menster put up a floater in the lane that missed and the rebound was tapped out to Sheda who kicked it to Wagaman in the corner.
“Rhenden attacked the baseline but his jumper was short,” Merritt said. “But the ball fell into the hands of DeMean who put it back in at the front of the rim right before time expired to send the game into a second overtime.”
The second overtime saw the two teams trade possessions before Kole Becker scored for the Lions handing them a 60-58 advantage with just over two-minutes to play.
It would be the final points the Orioles would allow in the contest.
On Springville’s ensuing possession, the team ran some offense ending with Menster taking a pass at the wing and driving through a gap in the Lisbon defense and hit a contested lay-up over Becker to knot the score at 60-60.
On Lisbon’s next possession Sheda picked up a loose ball that went through the hands of Becker forcing the Lions to foul Wagaman with a little under one-minute remaining.
Wagaman hit one of the two attempts giving the Orioles a 61-60 lead, and after a Lisbon timeout, Becker attacked the hoop and kicked a pass to Gadberry. As Gadberry made his trek to the basket, Kane stepped in front and took a game-changing charge that gave the ball back to the Orioles.
Lisbon immediately fouled Menster, who missed the front end of his 1-and-1, giving the Lions one more shot.
They wouldn’t get it.
Lisbon turned the basketball over as Gadberry dribbled the ball off his foot out of bounds with just 1.3-seconds remaining.
The Lions fouled again, this time sending Wagaman to three free throw line with 0.8 left on the clock, and the senior hit 1-of-2 again before a last-gasp Lisbon three-quarter court heave hit the rim, but didn’t drop at the buzzer.
“I’m unbelievably proud of our guys,” Merritt said. “There were multiple points where things didn’t look great, but we didn’t give up and found a way to get back into it.
“I think the experience of being in these tough situations the past three years in the postseason definitely helped our team stay calm and stay the course down the stretch. No matter how the game would have ended, I was going to be proud of how resilient our guys were.”
Springville trailed in the game’s opening moments as well as Lisbon raced to a 16-12 first quarter lead and extended it to 32-26 by the half.
Menster was absolutely phenomenal scoring a game-high 28 points while adding five rebounds and three steals. Wagaman came through with 17 points and three steals while DeMean added 12 points and eight boards. Sheda chipped in with five points as the Orioles shot a solid 45-percent from the field and were 7-of-20 from 3-point land with Wagaman and Menster each connecting three times from beyond the arc.
“Being able to get to a district final for a third straight year is no small feat,” Merritt said. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity of playing a very good Bellevue team and hopefully give ourselves a chance to continue and advance.”