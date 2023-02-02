SPRINGVILLE
Looking to snap a six-game losing streak, the Springville boys’ basketball team also looked to complete a season-sweep of visiting Starmont Friday, Jan. 27.
The Orioles would accomplish both of those things.
But it wouldn’t be easy.
“Friday was Senior Night for us and it was good to get a win,” said Springville boys’ basketball coach Nick Josephson, as his team held off the hard-charging Stars taking a 49-44 decision.
“While it was a struggle for us on both ends of the floor, at the end of the day we did enough to get the win. Though it was certainly a tough game for us shooting the ball. When we had opportunities to put the game out of reach, we missed an easy lay-up and then were also very poor at the free throw line.”
But through it all, Springville (4-13, 3-9) was still able to turn the game into a victory, as seniors Cade Sheda and Brett Kane provided most of the offense as fellow senior Noah Brady also walked off the court with the Senior Night win as the hosts led 11-9 through one frame and 20-13 at the half.
“Defensively, it looked like were a step slow at times, and our rotations were not crisp,” Josephson said. “One of the big catalysts for us though was rebounding, we had over 40 in the game, and 10-plus on the offensive.”
The Orioles just couldn’t shake the Stars in the third quarter, taking a seven-point (34-27) advantage into a final frame that saw the hosts lead by as many as nine before Starmont made one last-gasp run in the game’s final minute.
Sheda poured in a game-high 18 points connecting on 8-of-13 shots from the field while Kane added 10 more, all coming in the final two quarters of play. Connor Williams came through with six points and seven rebounds while Evan Haefner and Conlin Rouse chipped in with five points each off the Oriole bench.
Springville opened their week with a tough test at Maquoketa Valley Tuesday, Jan. 24, where scoring proved to be a difficult task all game long for the visitors.
“Maquoketa Valley is a very experienced and disciplined team,” said Josephson, as his team fell into a 22-12 first quarter hole and could never climb back out coming up on the short end of a 72-32 final.
“And we were without two of our main rotation players (Kane and Haefner) due to injury and illness. It showed right away offensively, and we struggled to generate many good possessions. I also have to give credit to Maquoketa Valley. They play a very tough and physical defense and it gave not only our core guys, but our bench players filling in for those two spots, a hard time finding any rhythm on offense.”
The Wildcats used a 14-5 second quarter run to lead 36-17 at the half before both offenses opened up in the third quarter scoring a combined 34 points with the hosts going on a 21-13 spurt.
Sheda powered the Orioles scoring 13 points while Williams added five more. Rouse pulled down a team-best eight boards and added four points for the offense.
“We did a better job defensively and rebounded very well despite being short-handed,” Josephson said. “I have to give my younger players credit for stepping up and fighting in a tough match-up.”