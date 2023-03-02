SPRINGVILLE
With everything the Springville boys’ basketball team lost coming into the 2022-23 season, most figured the Orioles would struggle to merely pick up a single victory this winter.
SPRINGVILLE
With everything the Springville boys’ basketball team lost coming into the 2022-23 season, most figured the Orioles would struggle to merely pick up a single victory this winter.
More than 90-percent of the scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, you name it, departed the program via graduation.
That left Cade Sheda and Brett Kane to carry the load this season. The only two players on the roster with major varsity experience, the pair were being leaned upon heavily to not only provide numbers for the young and extremely inexperienced Oriole squad, but leadership as well.
The seniors came through right when their fans, coaches and teammates needed them, and turned in All-Tri-Rivers Conference West division campaigns. Literally.
Sheda was named a second-team All-West division pick while Kane earned honorable mention status for an Oriole squad that not only won a game, they posted four of them (4-18) overall including three within the division (3-11) to finish in a tie for sixth with Edgewood-Colesburg.
Sheda had a huge season leading the Springville team in just about every statistic imaginable scoring 15.4 points a night against league opponents while also adding 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists, all team-best numbers while shooting a solid 45-percent from the field overall, 41-percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 72-percent from the free throw line.
Kane, another big-time deep-ball threat, came through with 9.2 points per game in league contests and drilled 35 treys, second on the team to only Sheda who connected 42 times from beyond the arc.
Joining Sheda on the All-TRC West division second-team were: Tyton Bowers, sr. (Alburnett), Mason Neighbor, sr. (Alburnett), Mehki Benton, jr. (Central City), Aiden Klostermann, so. (Central City), Brecklyn Bedenbender, jr. (North Linn), Lane McShane, jr. (Maquoketa Valley), Kody Hoeger, jr. (Maquoketa Valley) and Chance Beeh, sr. (East Buchanan).
Earning honorable mention with Kane were: Adam Neighbor, sr. (Alburnett), Isaiah Maker, jr. (Starmont), Toby Grimm, jr. (Maquoketa Valley), Jake VanEtten, jr. (North Linn), Brayden Rickels, sr. (Central City), Dalton Kortenkamp, sr. (East Buchanan) and Cael Funk, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg).
Earning first-team All-TRC honors were: Tate Haughenberry, sr. (North Linn), Ty Pflughaupt, jr. (North Linn), Ben Wheatley, sr. (North Linn), Mason Bechen, so. (North Linn), Braydon Osborn, jr. (Alburnett), Jordan Caton, jr. (Alburnett), Avery Holtz, sr. (Maquoketa Valley) and Matthew Kostermann, so. (Central City).
North Linn’s Haughenberry was named Player of the Year. North Linn’s Mike Hilmer was named Coach of the Year.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.