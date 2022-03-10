SPRINGVILLE
Having been on one of the longest stretches of sustained success the program has ever witnessed over much of the last decade, getting post-season All-Tri-Rivers Conference honors hasn’t been too difficult for the Springville boys’ basketball program.
Add the 2021-22 Orioles to that long and successful list as an impressive four Springville players were named to All-West division teams led by unanimous first-team honors for seniors Rhenden Wagaman and Luke Menster.
Senior teammate Dylan DeMean (second-team) and junior Cade Sheda (honorable mention) were also chosen to the league’s All-Conference teams for the Orioles by league coaches.
Wagaman, one of the most athletic and electric players in all of eastern Iowa, led the entire conference averaging 22.0 points per game shooting 57-percent from the field while also finishing among the league leaders with his 3.6 steals a night.
Menster, Springville’s do-it-all Mr. Everything, poured in 18.4 points per game this season (third in the league) while also finishing second in assists (4.5), fourth in steals (3.3) and fifth in rebounds (6.1).
DeMean led the league with his 9.8 rebounds a night while also scoring 10.5 points a night and was a double-double machine for the team.
Sheda, a first-time starter this season, adapted quickly averaging 9.9 points per game as the foursome guided the Springville team through another outstanding winter finishing with a 19-5 overall record and 10-4 mark against West division foes that tied for third in the standings.
Joining Wagaman and Menster on the All-TRC West division first-team were Tate Haughenberry, jr. (North Linn), Austin Hilmer, sr. (North Linn), Dylan Kurt, sr. (North Linn), Cade Haughenberry, sr. (North Linn), Mason Ashline, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg) and Andrew Ossman, sr. (Alburnett).
Joining DeMean on the All-West division second-team were: Ben Wheatley, jr. (North Linn), Avery Holtz, jr. (Maquoketa Valley), Jack Wiskus, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Korey Putz, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Konnor Putz, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Brayden Osborn, so. (Alburnett) and Mekhi Benton, so. (Central City).
Earning honorable mention status with Sheda were: Gunner Vanourney, sr. (North Linn), Mason Neighbor, jr. (Alburnett), Matthew Klostermann, fr. (Central City), Westin Rowcliffe, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Kody Hoeger, so. (Maquoketa Valley), Hunter Bowers, so. (East Buchanan) and Garrett Waterhouse, sr. (Starmont).
North Linn swept the post-season individual awards with Austin Hilmer being named West division Player of the Year while his dad, Mike Hilmer, who guided the Lynx to the West division championship with a 13-1 league mark, was named Coach of the Year.