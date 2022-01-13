SPRINGVILLE
Setting single-game scoring records is something that’s supposed to be extremely rare and very difficult to accomplish for high school basketball players.
Somebody forgot to tell that to Springville’s Rhenden Wagaman.
For the second-straight game Wagaman put on a dizzying display of scoring skill, this time against visiting Starmont tying the single-game scoring record of 41 points he set just a few days ago on Dec. 21, in the Orioles’ previous outing against East Buchanan.
Back-to-back single-game program scoring records. How many times as that happened in Springville boys’ basketball history?
As if the second-straight 41-point outburst wasn’t impressive enough in the Orioles’ lopsided 107-27 victory over the Stars Tuesday night, Wagaman also topped the 1,000-career point plateau becoming the seventh in program history to do it, and on a night that started with Luke Menster being honored before the home crowd as the sixth to ever accomplish the feat.
Wagaman needed 35 points coming into the contest to reach 1,000. Through the first two quarters of play against the Stars, the superstar senior had an amazing 33.
“We were fortunate to recognize Luke Menster before the game for reaching 1,000 career points earlier this season,” said Springville boys’ basketball coach Nick Merritt. “It was a great start to the night as Luke is the sixth player in our recorded boys’ basketball history at Springville to reach 1,000 points.
“From there, I was very pleased with how we came out and attacked this game coming off of the break. I thought our aggressiveness was there from the start, our guys were able to show a couple of different defensive looks which was great, and we were efficient on offense shooting nearly 60-percent from the floor.”
Wagaman’s teammates knew he needed 35, and were doing their best to set him up getting him and basketball and getting out of the way, as no Starmont defender had any answer for the moves, athletic and shooting ability the star Oriole senior possesses.
After Springville (9-2, 3-2) jumped to a 31-6 first quarter advantage that stretched to 68-11 at the half, Wagaman didn’t spend much time on the floor in the third quarter, just long enough to reach the 1,000 points, and then called it a night.
“Congratulations to Rhenden,” Merritt said. “He is another player who has put in a ton of work to improve his game and I’m thrilled for him to reach this milestone. A very well-deserved honor for a tremendous athlete and person.”
Dylan DeMean added 20 points for the hosts while Menster (16 points) continued to add to his legacy while Cade Sheda chipped in with 15 more.
The tests got a lot tougher Friday, Jan. 7, as Springville hosted class 1A top-ranked North Linn, and after staying within striking range through one quarter of play, trailing 21-13, the Orioles lost track of the talented Lynx in the second stanza as the visitors went on a game-changing 31-10 run keying a 76-48 win over the stunned home fans.
“In a much-anticipated game by many, North Linn came in and were ready to go,” Merritt said. “With North Linn coming off a loss a couple of games ago, we anticipated adjustments would be made and they’d be more than ready to go. As expected, they got out early and really played great basketball.
“We gave ourselves a lot of chances, but just couldn’t knock down shots.”
A 20-13 third quarter North Linn run stretched their advantage to 36 points at the horn (72-36) as the two teams emptied their benches over the game’s final eight-minutes.
“Despite the loss I felt like we made some really positive strides for improvement and think some guys gained confidence about what they can handle and do moving forward,” Merritt said. “I also think that, as a team, North Linn exposed some areas of concern for us and we ended up adjusting and will continue to adjust and be the better for it.”
Sheda’s 16 points powered the Oriole offense while Menster added 11 and Wagaman 10.