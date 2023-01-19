Springville’s Cade Sheda cuts into the lane and gets ready to receive a pass during first half action in Wyoming Tuesday, Jan. 10, where the Orioles were edged in a tight 57-49 final against host Midland.
It was right there for the taking in Wyoming Tuesday, Jan. 10, and the Springville boys basketball team was doing all the necessary things to come away with a thrilling victory over host Midland putting fans on a wild back-and-forth roller-coaster ride for four intense quarters.
The only problem was, the Eagles had other plans for the ending.
“The was a tough loss for us,” said Oriole boys basketball coach Nick Josephson, as his team led by double-digits in the third quarter only to be handed a 57-49 loss when all was said and done.
“We led most of this game and simply went cold when it mattered most. We kept it to a one-point game most of the fourth quarter and had multiple opportunities to take the lead, but fell just short.”
Springville (3-10, 2-6) used a huge 11-3 third quarter spurt to take a 39-29 lead keyed by baskets from Connor Williams, Jayce Ernzen, Cade Sheda and Jordan Goad and looked ready to take firm grasp of the game.
But things completely flipped from there, as Midland ended the quarter on a 12-0 run of their own and took a 41-39 advantage into the final frame.
While the Orioles were never able to re-take the lead again, they certainly had chances as scoring from Sheda, Goad, Ernzen and Williams in the final eight minutes had the visitors within a point on numerous occasions.
After Williams connected on a field goal with 3:10 to play in the game, a score that pulled Springville to within a point of the hosts yet again at 50-49, neither team would score again for almost three minutes before a Warren Etten 3-pointer with 27-seconds left to play for the Eagles wound up being the dagger struck into the hearts of Oriole fans.
Ty Jensen and Etten added two free throws each in the game’s final 10-seconds as Springville was held scoreless over the game’s final 3:10 in what ended as an eight-point setback.
Williams led all Oriole scorers coming through with 15 points connecting on 7-of-12 shots from the field while adding five rebounds. Goad added 10 points and five assists while Sheda came off the bench to lead the team with seven assists while scoring 13 points.
Springville returned home Friday, Jan. 13, to face class 1A second-ranked North Linn, and much like in their first contest of the season, the 2022-23 opener for both teams, the Orioles struggled against Lynx pressure in what ended as a tough 98-30 defeat.
“North Linn, as they have done to many teams, gave us fits from the tip,” said Josephson, as his team fell into a fast 30-7 first quarter hole.
“Their pressure defense got us out of sorts on both ends of the floor. On the flip side though, we did much better in this game handling their full-court pressure than when we first played them on Dec. 3. This time it was their half court defense and relentless speed in transition that gave us fits.”
The Lynx went on a 25-4 second quarter spurt and took a commanding 55-11 lead into the halftime break before the pace slowed over the game’s final two frames with the 35-point margin continuous clock running.
Sheda was the lone Oriole to score in double-figures coming through with 10 points while Evan Haefner came off the bench adding eight more going 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the 3-point arc. Enzler Breitfelder chipped in with five more points off the Springville bench.