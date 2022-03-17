SPRINGVILLE
There weren’t too many around the state, and especially within the Tri-Rivers Conference, who felt the Springville boys’ basketball team was going to be able to maintain the high level of play the program has been able to sustain much of the last half decade.
The Orioles lost three of their five starters and six of their top-8 rotation players from a team that not only reached a class 1A regional championship game a year ago, but posted an outstanding 22-3 overall record.
Where would Springville boys’ basketball coach Nick Merritt go for answers this winter?
That was easy, and Merritt knew it.
It all started with seniors Rhenden Wagaman and Luke Menster, the lone two players (and returning starters) with any real varsity experience from the previous season.
The pair were absolutely sensational this past winter, and were huge in the Oriole program not only being able to maintain their phenomenal level of success posting a 19-5 overall record, but helping Springville make a third straight district championship game berth.
They had a lot of help from their teammates as well.
“We were very optimistic and confident that we’d have a great season knowing what we had for a roster and what we saw in the off-season,” said Merritt, as his team was 10-4 in an absolutely loaded Tri-Rivers Conference West division race, good enough to place in a tie for third with Alburnett in the eight-team division.
“Our team really believed we could be one of the better teams in the conference, but believing and performing can be two different things. But in our case, we were able to perform at a level that we were capable of throughout the season and had a great year.”
Seeing was believing for Oriole boys basketball fans, as both Wagaman and Menster raised their games to All-State levels while classmates Dylan DeMean and Drew Feltes also made major contributions. Juniors Cade Sheda and Brett Kane moved into the starting line-up with Wagaman, Menster and DeMean, giving the team both the interior and perimeter power to compete with just about anyone.
And Springville did exactly that, all season long.
“I think one of our most positive attributes was our team’s effort level and confidence,” Merritt said. “There weren’t many points in the season where I questioned how hard our guys were playing, and I think that any issues we had in games could be masked with effort. The reality is that a team isn’t always going to execute perfectly, but you can make up for some of that with effort. I also thought our guys played with a lot of confidence this year and really trusted their own skills as well as those of their teammates.”
Coming into the season Oriole fans knew what they had in Wagaman and Menster, and the pair stepped to the forefront as the faces of the program.
“Luke has probably been the best leader I’ve ever had a chance to coach,” said Merritt, as Menster averaged 18.4 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals all while shooting 51-percent from the field, 36-percent from the 3-point arc and 72-percent from the free throw line.
“Luke was thrust into the rotation early in his freshman season when a starter got hurt and has been a staple in our program for four years. It was very clear after that freshman season that Luke was already viewed as a leader by everyone and has been a three-year team-captain. The only person I’ve ever appointed to that role for three years.”
Menster closes a remarkable career that saw him place first all-time in both career steals and assists for the program while finishing second all-time in scoring and seventh in rebounding.
Wagaman turned in a huge final campaign averaging 22.0 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.8 assists while shooting a blistering 57-percent from the field overall and 38-percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
“Rhenden is a player who has continued to develop his game year-in and year-out,” Merritt said. “He’s always been a great player and easily could have plateaued, but he has continued to find ways to raise the level of play and expand what he brings to the table.
“As a freshman it was very clear that he had the skills to be a special player but just needed the physical part to catch up. He really evolved that following summer and stood out in off-season work. He stepped into a starting role as a sophomore and really added shooting to our team. Over the next couple of years, he continued to improve his game and became a great mid-range player and a phenomenal rim finisher as evidence by his array of moves near the hoop and exciting dunks. It’s not often a player goes from minimal varsity playing time to a three-year first-team All-Conference player. I think that speaks of Rhenden’s skill set and his desire to be better.”
Wagaman, like Menster, will have his name littered all over the Springville record book finishing fourth all-time in scoring and 3-pointers made, third in steals and top-10 all-time in rebounding and blocked shot as well as free throw, field goal and 3-point percentage.
Wagaman also set the school single-game scoring record with back-to-back 41-point performances this past season.
The Orioles also lose the services of DeMean and Feltes as well as bench players Luke Jordan and foreign exchange student Chris Thygesen.
“Dylan is a player that took a huge step for us this season,” said Merritt, as DeMean was a double-double machine averaging 10.5 points and 9.8 rebounds a night while shooting 60-percent from the field.
“Prior to the start of the season at one of our scrimmages I told Dylan he was going to lead the conference in rebounding if he wanted to. As predicted, that happened as Dylan provided us with a huge presence in the paint and on the glass. I firmly believe Dylan’s start to the season really changed how some teams were going to approach our team and how they would defend us because they couldn’t afford not to guard him. It’s not a much of a surprise that Dylan was ready to take advantage of his moment as he was well-prepared.”
Feltes added a defensive presence and didn’t back down from anyone in the paint.
“Drew did not go out for basketball last year but stayed on to help us out this season,” Merritt said. “Drew added much needed depth and really helped us avoid putting guys into situations they may not have been quite ready for.
“Chris is well-respected by his teammates and I was thrilled that he was so eager to dress for our team throughout our post-season run. He did a great job helping the team prep for the post-season and we were glad he was a part of our team.”
Jordan missed the entire season with a shoulder injury, but stuck it out staying by his teammates' side all winter long.
“Luke could have easily called it in, especially after not playing the last couple of years,” Merritt said. “But instead, he committed to helping our team through filming games and being a great teammate in a non-traditional way. To me, that says a lot about Luke and how important the team was to him.”
Springville, for a second straight season, loses a majority of their varsity contributors, but do return the services of starters in Sheda and Kane.
“Cade will be a guy that will really be expected to take on a leadership role in the off-season and be in the weight room a lot and pull other players in with him to build our team," Merritt said.
“Brett will be expected to take on a bigger offensive and leadership roles as we try and acquaint several other players to haven’t played much meaningful varsity minutes. Developing strength and speed will be key and continuing to expand his game in the off-season will be important.”
Seth Stone, Jayce Ernzen, Connor Williams, Noah Brady, Jack Stamp and Tristan Malanaphy, who were role players for the Orioles this past season as well could return for the program.
“We do have some other young men who dressed for varsity this year that are part of a bigger group of players that will have a lot of opportunity with many open positions,” Merritt said. “Incoming freshmen will be thrown into that mix and given the same opportunity as our returners. I’m excited to see the level of work these guys put in and I think they’ll find that their success will be directly tied to that off-season effort.”