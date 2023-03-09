SPRINGVILLE
There were few, when the 2022-23 season started, who felt the Springville boys’ basketball team was going to be too competitive given the fact they graduated just about all of their scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, you name it.
And that’s not even mentioning all the experience that graduated from a sensational team that posted a 19-5 overall record a year ago.
Most felt this winter was going to be much different, with winning being much more of a struggle.
And while it was a struggle on some levels, as the program tallied a 4-18 overall record and 3-11 mark in the loaded Tri-Rivers Conference West division, good enough to finish in a tie for sixth, there were stretches where first-year Oriole coach Nick Josephson had his team playing some pretty good basketball.
Maybe even to a level some didn’t think was possible with such a young and inexperienced group.
“The main thing that impressed me about this group was how they continued to work hard and focus amidst all of the struggles we saw throughout the season,” Josephson said. “They worked hard to get better defensively, and to be better against pressure. Throughout the season we were able to shoot the ball well, and hopefully that can carry over to next year.”
That next year will once again see the Springville program graduate its top two players in seniors Cade Sheda and Brett Kane as well as role player Noah Brady, a defensive enforcer for the team.
“Each of the three started a majority of our games and were very important in keeping a positive attitude throughout our struggles this season,” Josephson said. “Cade and Brett were our two leading scorers this year. They both had some pretty impressive games throughout the season with Cade having a high of 29 and Brett 31.
“Noah was not as explosive of a scorer, but did a lot of good things on defense and rebounding, including having a double-double or two this year.”
Sheda paced the Oriole offense scoring 15.0 points per game while also adding a team-best 3.5 assists while shooting a solid 35-percent from beyond the 3-point arc hitting a team-high 42 of them. Kane came through with 9.2 points a night drilling 35 shots from beyond the arc while Brady ripped down 3.0 rebounds a game for the team.
While the Springville boys had plenty of quality moments during the course of the campaign, when they struggled there was usually very good reasons why.
“Our biggest struggles this season were with turnovers, rebounding and getting defensive stops,” Josephson said. “We struggled to take care of the ball throughout the year against pressure and in the half court. We also were beaten on the glass by bigger and older teams. We also seemed to go on stretches were we couldn’t get a stop on defense and gave up some high point totals to opponents.”
But through all those dark stretches, Josephson could still see rays of light.
“The biggest improvement we made this year was our half court defense,” he said. “From the first game to the last, we made a remarkable improvement on defense. Early in the season we struggled to be in the correct position, to be in a stance, and to be willing to help. Towards the end of the year, we did all of those things much better.
“We also improved offensively in terms of being more patient. We struggled early in the year with settling early in possessions for contested shots. We were able to work the ball much better and get better looks towards the end of the season.”
Connor Williams (6.4 points per game), Evan Haefner (6.1), Jayce Ernzen (5.3) and Jordan Goad (4.5), all of whom had little to no varsity experience coming into this season, all stepped up and helped Sheda and Kane with some of the offensive responsibilities.
“We had a trio of sophomore guards that carried most of the load breaking the press and handling pressure,” Josephson said. “Jayce, Evan and Jordan got a lot of experience going against the press and did much better as the season went on.”
Haefner, Williams and Ernzen will all see their roles increased next season as well.
“All three sophomores will look to take a jump into their junior seasons,” Josephson said. “Evan will play a large role for us next year at point guard. He is fantastic at handling pressure under composure and can score at multiple levels. Jayce well be very important for us on both ends of the floor, but he does some great things for us defensively. He can defend on the ball, rebound well and has a sneaky ability to block shots from his guard position.
“Connor is our center and is tenacious on the glass. Connor’s goal next year is to average a double-double and he had two games last season where he had nine or more offensive rebounds in a game alone. As he works to get stronger and grow into a more explosive athlete, look for him to have a great year defensively and on the glass next season.”
Goad also helped out on the defensive end of the floor as well as Conlin Rouse, another varsity newcomer.
“Jordan led the team in steals (1.8 per game) and was usually tasked with trying to guard some of the best guards in the conference,” Josephson said. “Conlin, just a freshman, worked very hard on defense and especially on boxouts and rebounding. He didn’t get a big chunk of minutes each game, but still was second in defensive rebounding.”
For the Orioles to take a step towards once again being one of the top programs in the Tri-Rivers Conference, something they did each of the last four years, Josephson knows where to start.
“The most important thing that we at Springville can do to narrow the competitive gap is to get stronger overall,” he said. “We will still be a young team and getting in the weight room will be instrumental in how much improvement we can make.
“We go into next year with six juniors (Williams, Haefner, Ernzen, Goad, Enzler Breitfelder and Mason Chizek) and two sophomores (Rouse and Mason Hoy) making up the primary rotation. It will be important for us to get experience playing in the off-season shootouts, camps and to build team chemistry and comfort levels playing together.”