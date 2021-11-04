FORT DODGE
When it comes to Springville’s Evan Robertson’s performance at the class 1A state cross country meet in Fort Dodge Saturday, Oct. 30, you can’t merely look at the place and time the Oriole junior turned in to base any educated opinion on his overall performance.
Springville cross country coach Tim Stamp understands that too.
“Evan didn’t have his best race today, however in my eyes this in no way diminishes the progress he has made as a runner and a person this season,” said Stamp, as Robertson, competing in his first-ever state cross country meet, posted a time of 19:46.05, good enough to place 135th against the loaded field.
“His PR dropped by 30-seconds this season and he became very consistent with effort, time and accomplished the major goal of qualifying for the state meet. His work ethic and attitude are super, and I really think he has learned a lot about himself and what may be possible in the future with the right preparation and training.”
Robertson got off to an outstanding start to the 1A state race posting a 5:32.54 split for the first mile which placed him 88th before slowing down during the second mile sitting 130th overall with a 12:18.21 clocking.
“I didn’t do as well as I would have liked, but coming into the race my legs just didn’t feel right so I knew right away it might be a long day,” Robertson said. “Nerves definitely were a factor too. I had been to the state meet before to watch Caleb Christiansen back when I was in middle school. I remember the meet being big, but not as big as it was Saturday.”
With Robertson playing a key role, the future of the Springville-Central City cross country program appears very bright.
“Evan, Ashley and Addison Merritt all competed successfully at the state level, and most of our team is very young and seems to be motivated for more work and progress,” Stamp said. “The support for our runners at the state level was extremely positive as we had just about every member of the team there to catch the energy and vibe of the amazing state cross country meet.
“Looking towards the track season, for most of them, and then we do this all over again next season. With this great group of kids and their families, expect a little better.”
ACGC dominated the class 1A field winning the team championship scoring 75 points topping runner-up and fellow Tri-Rivers Conference member Maquoketa Valley’s 112-point effort.
Earlham’s Jayden Dickson claimed the individual 1A boys’ title posting a time of 16:06.46.
“For me, state was all about soaking up as much experience as I possibly could and use it as fuel for next year,” Robertson said. “I would really like to surprise everyone and get top-15 next year, and I know it’s going to take a lot of work in the off-season to make that dream a reality. I’m going to try and come up with a running routine that I can work on everyday and make sure I’m as prepared as possible coming into next season.”