CASCADE
As one of the top runners on the Springville boys’ cross country team each of the last couple of seasons, Oriole junior Evan Robertson had always someday envisioned himself competing at the state level.
Thursday, Oct. 21, while taking part at the class 1A state qualifier meet in Cascade, and on an extremely challenging Fillmore course, Robertson doesn’t need to dream about competing at state anymore.
He sharpened that vision and made sure state is now a reality.
“I’ve always thought about running at the state meet, but honestly didn’t know if I had what it took to actually be able to get there,” said Robertson, who saved his best meet of the season for the qualifier and will represent the Oriole boys in Fort Dodge competing at the class 1A state meet Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3:15 p.m. on the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.
“Coach Stamp said I could do it if I worked hard enough and it proved to be a season-long process.”
Robertson punched his first-ever ticket to the state meet by a mere three-seconds finishing ninth against the 85-runner field coming through with a solid 18:43.2 clocking.
The top-10 individuals and top-2 teams from the class 1A qualifiers earn berths to the state level and with a state meet berth in sight as he closed towards the finish line, Robertson finished ahead of Hudson’s Lane Rogers (10th, 18:46.1 who also qualified for state), and Calamus-Wheatland’s Jackson Riedesel (11th, 18:46.4 who was just edged out).
“I worked a little on my running during the course of the summer, but not as much as I would have liked and really had to start playing catch-up at the start of the season,” Robertson said. “The first meet of the season I was in the high 22’s, and knew I had a long way to go to get to where I wanted and needed to be.
“Then, I started to understand my body and realized I could make it to state. The meet at Center Point-Urbana earlier this season is where I started to feel I really had a chance to get to state and could make this dream come true.”
Springville cross country coach Tim Stamp knew Robertson had state ability all along.
“With Evan, the physical part has been there,” Stamp said. “What he lacked was confidence in his own ability, and focus. His workouts indicated his fitness levels were much higher than the times he was running, so it seemed he was ready for a breakthrough. His time was solid for the course, but at the qualifier we were focused on place only. At state we will attack the time factor as the course is mostly flat.”
Robertson had teammates with him on the 1A qualifier course as freshman Jack Stamp placed 25th overall after his 19:51.8 clocking while Grant Chrissman was 53rd coming through with a time of 21:57.2.
Creston Cordes rounded out the four-runner Springville team, not enough to count in the team scoring at the meet, placing 67th after crossing the finish line in 23:23.4.
“Our No. 2 through No. 5 runners are all 14 years old, and I feel they are energized for improvement,” Stamp said. “These kids see where they are now and are starting to see the bigger picture and reality of what times make a person competitive in the sport. Getting two juniors (Robertson and teammate Ashley Flansburg) to state and seeing what Addison Merritt has done all season, has opened the kids’ eyes to what’s possible with good training, a plan and hard work. But that’s a story that will play out 12 months from now. For this year the goal was to get a little better each day.
“Mission accomplished.”
After crossing the finish line in Cascade, Robertson felt instant relief, knowing he had finally accomplished his goal.
“I knew right then that everything I had done and all the hard work I had put into this had finally paid off,” he said. “It was worth all the pain, and now I can’t wait to see what I can do at the state meet running against the best the state has to offer.
“My goal is to run in the 17:40’s at state, which is something Coach Stamp told me I can do. I accomplished one goal this year, making it to state. Now it’s time to accomplish another.”
Valley Lutheran claimed the 1A qualifier team title in Cascade scoring 44 points while the host Cougars also earned a trip to state placing second after totaling 67 points to against the 11-team field.