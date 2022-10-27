CASCADE
Knowing he was sitting in 11th-place getting ready to head up the final steep and long hill on the Fillmore Golf Course in Cascade Thursday, Oct. 20, Springville senior Evan Robertson had a quick decision to make competing at the pressure-filled class 1A state meet qualifier.
Was he ready for his high school cross country career to come to an end, as the top-10 individuals and top-2 teams earned berths to the state meet in Fort Dodge, or was Robertson ready to make one last-gasp spurt and keep his season alive for one more week?
Anyone who knows Robertson knows the answer to that question.
“I sprinted up that hill as fast as a I could and passed one more runner to get 10th, the final spot to be able to qualify for the state meet,” said Robertson, who posted his best time ever on the Fillmore course coming through with a clutch 17-minute, 58.01-second effort that wound up defeating Turkey Valley’s Russell Nieman by 12-seconds for the final coveted spot amongst the state meet field in Fort Dodge.
“It was the exact same thing I did last year, too. Except last year I had to pass two runners at the end to make it to state. This year it was just one, but I knew when I passed that guy I was in 10th-place and just needed to hang on from there. I was able to do it.”
Springville cross country coach Tim Stamp knew it was going to take a herculean effort to make it through the Cascade qualifier and on to the state meet.
“Congrats to Evan on running a super-strong race in a field so strong it could only be described with a talent level more of any 2A district,” Stamp said. “I’m sure I wasn’t the only coach scratching their head on the ridiculous talent level that this meet included. This meet was a combination of two districts that were run in the Northeast corner of Iowa last fall. No less than seven individual state qualifiers from the Clayton Ridge and Cascade districts were in last Thursday’s race. With the top-8 runners coming from the loaded Upper Iowa Conference and six of the top-10 from the Tri-Rivers, it was going to be obvious that some very deserving runners would be left out of the state meet.”
Robertson was determined not to be one of them.
“Evan had to run the best race of the year to qualify and he did,” Stamp said. “And he did it on a course that most say is the toughest in Iowa. For any runner to post a sub 18:00 time on that course puts you in an elite group. Senior-strong is what I think happened, as six of the 10 who qualified were seniors with one junior two sophomores and one freshman getting in as well.”
Robertson has some pretty specific goals for his final high school cross country meet when he takes to the state field in Fort Dodge Friday, Oct. 28, with the 1A race set to start at 11:15 a.m.
“My legs were dead at the end and I was in some pain, but it sure felt goods knowing I was heading back to the state meet,” he said. “I’d like to get to as close to the 17-minuite mark as a can on that state meet course and I’d like a little redemption too after my bad day there last year. I’d like to walk off the course for the final time a little more satisfied on Friday.”
Stamp knows exactly what it was that propelled Robertson back to the state meet, too, after most of his 2022 campaign was a bit of a roller-coaster.
“Evan and I both agreed that all the extra miles and intervals we ran last summer paid off as he felt there was no way he would have gotten in had he not done all that,” Stamp said. “Evan wasn’t so sure what he did was worth it, as he thought it would make running fast times easy. My response was nothing comes easy in a 5K, and be patient and persevere as we move forward.
“And he did, becoming only the third two-time state qualifier at Springville on the boys’ side.”
While Stamp was ecstatic for Robertson, he had also hoped the Oriole senior would have had some company in Fort Dodge with his sophomore son Jack also joining in.
That’s where the loaded field took its toll, costing Springville a coveted second state meet berth.
“As excited as I was for Evan, I was on the other end of the spectrum for Jack who ran a time (18:41.92) that was two-seconds faster than Evan’s time last year when he qualified for state on the same course.
“Jack’s lowest finish among 1A competitors in any meet this year was eighth before the qualifier meet. This illustrates the quality of competition in this meet. The silver lining for Jack is that he has two years remaining, and in my eyes he’s a year ahead in development than Evan was at the same age. With his work ethic, resolve and determined nature, he has a bright future.”
Stamp closed his sophomore season placing 16th against the 101-runner field.
Grant Chrisman wrapped a much-improved junior campaign placing a solid 44th at the qualifier posting a time of 20:24.23.
“What can I say about Grant that I haven’t said all season,” Stamp said. “His improvement has been nothing less than spectacular over the course of the season. This junior is actually younger than Jack, so he will be only 16 going into next season. With that said, the next level for Grant will be getting down to the 18-minute barrier and below. He has all the stuff to get there with his incredible work ethic and ability to push in races and practices.”
The Springville team had one more runner compete at the qualifier in junior Slayton Straub, as Creston Cordes was missing due to wisdom tooth surgery.
“Slayton always brings a great attitude and positive energy to our team and has been a great addition,” said Stamp, as Straub finished 84th overall turning in a time of 23:04.67.
“We’re looking forward to another year of improvement and experience to build on for next season.”
Two of the three state-ranked teams at the qualifier secured automatic berths to state as 1A eighth-ranked Cascade claimed the championship scoring 61 points on their own home course while 10th-ranked Clayton Ridge (90 points) was runner-up. 15th-ranked Maquoketa Valley (115) saw their campaign come to a close finishing third against the loaded 13-team field.
Clinton Prince of Peace’s No. 13 ranked Marcus Blount topped the individual field coming through with a 17:11.20 time that edged MFL-Mar Mac’s 11th-ranked Jacob Schellhorn (17:11.22) in a photo finish.
The future of the Oriole program got a chance to strut their stuff at the state level Saturday, Oct. 15, where Springville eighth graders Noah Derrick and Tyler Taube as well as seventh grader Connor Sweet competed against a loaded field at the class 1A event in Ankeny.
Derrick, who turned in an outstanding 2022 campaign, led the way crossing the finish line with a time of 12:25.2, good enough to place 18th against a field of more than 170 runners while Taube added a 13:41.4 clocking was good enough to score 76th overall. Sweet completed his state journey in 15:26.4 that placed him 156th overall.