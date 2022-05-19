BELLEVUE
Often times in sports it’s easier to have the pain of losses washed away early in competition instead of battling to the bitter end only to come up just short.
That wasn’t the case for the Springville boys’ golf team Wednesday, May 11, taking part at the 18-hole class 1A sectional tournament in Bellevue.
Well, not completely anyway.
While it still stung the Orioles to have their 2022 campaign come to a close missing out on a berth to districts by a single stroke, the team was also rewarded with the knowledge that the sectional score was their best round of golf of the season, and doing it at exactly the right time.
“We tied for second in the team standings at the sectional tournament but did not advance to districts,” said Springville boys’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf, as the Orioles and Easton Valley tied for runner-up honors each carding team scores of 382. “They went to the fifth score to decide who would get second and advance and Easton Valley’s fifth score was one-stroke better than ours.
“Other than that, it was a great day for us golf-wise. Super-hot day and that course is extra tough on a hot day with all of those hills. The guys really shot well, and it was definitely our best of the year where it all seemed to click.”
Not only did Springville just miss keeping their 2022 campaign alive as a team, but the same scenario played out in the individual standings as well as Heber Blackmore’s team-best round of 92 (48-44) was a mere two strokes shy of advancing to districts tying for sixth overall at the tournament (the top-2 teams and 4-individuals advance through sectionals).
Dylan DeMean was right there on the cusp of keeping his season going as well for the Orioles finishing with a card of 93 (49-44) while Jayce Ernzen (50-48) and Luke Jordan (47-52) turned in the final two counting scores for the Springville team at the tournament with rounds of 98 and 99, respectively.
Grant Chrisman had the fifth counting score with a 108 (58-50) while Blake Fowler also competed for the Orioles turning in a 116 (61-55).
“It was obviously disappointing not to advance,” Neuendorf said. “But I think the kids were proud of their showing and we were extremely proud as coaches. It was a great way to end the season shooting a 382 when our best on the year for a nine-hole tournament was a 200.”
Lisbon claimed the 1A sectional tournament team title coming through with a 370 and advanced to districts with Easton Valley, while Midland’s Cale Crist cruised to the individual championship carding a round of 80 (39-41) that was a whopping nine-strokes better than runner-up J.R. Wauford, of Clinton Prince of Peace, who tallied an 89 (45-44).
The Orioles defeated Bellevue-Marquette (401), Midland (404), Calamus-Wheatland (407) and Maquoketa Valley (437) in the team standings.