MANCHESTER
There’s an old saying in golf when it comes to the weather.
You can’t do anything about it and everyone has to play it the same conditions.
That sure didn’t make the Springville boys’ golf team, or the rest of the competition actually, feel any better taking part at the Tri-Rivers Conference West division meet on the Hart Ridge Course in Manchester Monday, May 1.
“The weather at the conference meet was absolutely crazy,” said Oriole boys’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf, as his team carded an 18-hole score of 395 to place in a tie for fourth at the eight-team tournament.
“We had wind gusts close to 40-miles-per-hour, so conditions were not perfect for every team out there. It was really cold in the morning and then it warmed up over the day. As a team we shot a 395, which was not our ultimate goal. I thought we could have shot somewhere around 370-380, or at least that was the goal for us considering we have shot 188 multiple times this year. If we could have shot that, I would have felt great about being second or third in the conference, but that’s golf.”
Heber Blackmore led all Springville golfers at the conference event coming through with a card of 93 (44-49) that also placed in the West division’s top-10 overall tied for 10th while Jayce Ernzen added a 97 (47-50) that was in the league top-20 (17th).
Grant Chrisman (52-46) and Enzler Breitfelder (55-52) turned in the final two counting scores for the Orioles with cards of 98 and 107, respectively while Blake Fowler (57-53) and Slayton Straub (79-82) also hit the course for the Springville team coming through with scores of 110 and 161, respectively.
“We continued our pattern of having three golfers shoot where we wanted them to be,” Neuendorf said. “But we just can’t seem to get our fourth golfer to be in the 90s. All-in-all though, we will take a fourth-place finish in conference play. Heber tied for 10th which would have been an All-Conference score, but he lost in a card back.”
East Buchanan dominated the TRC West division field finishing with a score of 340 that won the title by a whopping 31 strokes over runner-up North Linn (371). Starmont (384), Alburnett (395), Springville, Edgewood-Colesburg (397), Maquoketa Valley (412) and Central City (419) rounded out the team scoring at the tournament.
East Buchanan also dominated the individual scoring as well as Owen Reck claimed the West division title firing an 81 (41-40) while teammates Hayden Hansen (44-40) and Ben Hesner (44-40) tied for second turning in cards of 84 each. Noah Valenzuela’s score of 91 (46-45) gave the Buccaneers four of the top-6 score at the event.
The Orioles returned to the course Thursday, May 4, making a long trip to Calamus where the team claimed a 190-217 triumph over host Calamus-Wheatland on the Wapsi Oaks course in a meet that also included two Midland golfers.
The boys got the win,” Neuendorf said. “The meet was highlighted by Jayce and Heber with rounds of 46 each. They were both one hole away from having really good rounds, but still pretty consistent for them.”
Ernzen and Blackmore led the way for the Springville team while Chrisman added a 48 and Oliver Longerbeam a 50 for the final counting scores.
Breitfelder (52) and Fowler (57) also competed at the nine-hole meet for the Oriole team.
“Grant was just one hole away from being the low scorer for the team,” Neuendorf said. “He has really come around at the end of the season here. He had multiple rounds in the low-50s but has really gotten over the hump and is shooting consistently in the 40s of late.
“It just took him one round to finally break it, and I think that’s built some confidence in him that he can break 50 consistently.”
Midland’s Cale Crist (40) and Seth Bixler (43) led all golfers at the meet with medalist and runner-up medalist rounds, respectively.