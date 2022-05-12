It wasn’t quite the performance they were hoping for coming into the Tri-Rivers Conference West division tournament on the Three Elms course in Independence Monday, May 2, but the Springville boys’ golf team, on a chilly day, did defeat two conference teams while firing a 415 score.
“Not the result we were hoping for,” said Oriole boys’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf. “The bright spot on the day though was Heber Blackmore with a 91 to place in a tie for 12th overall. Dylan DeMean shot a 48 on his back-nine holes, but he had some trouble with his front nine shooting a 64.
“We were hoping for at least a fifth-place finish at this tournament, so we were a little disappointed with the conference result.”
Blackmore opened with a 45 before coming back with a 46 for his 91-stroke total while Luke Jordan scored second on the team turning in a card of 107 (55-52). Jayce Ernzen added a 108 (54-54) with Grant Chrisman coming through with a 109 (55-54) for the final counting score.
DeMean finished with a 113 while Blake Fowler also made his way through the course for the Springville team with a 117 (58-59).
East Buchanan dominated the tournament by firing a 323 score that easily claimed the West division championship while Edgewood-Colesburg was runner-up 22 strokes back with a 345. Starmont (353), North Linn (362) and Alburnett (407) rounded out the top-5 in the team standings while the Orioles defeated Central City (452) and Maquoketa Valley (466).
East Buchanan not only dominated the team standings but the individual one as well as Ben Hesner led all golfers with a card of 71 (36-35) claiming medalist honors and was eight-strokes ahead of runner-up and teammate Hayden Nelson who fired a 79 (41-38).
The road show continued Thursday, May 5, where Springville carded a 219 score to place third in a triangular East Buchanan and hosted by Calamus-Wheatland on the Wapsi Oaks course near Calamus.
“We didn’t have Dylan for this meet as he was at conference track, but Heber continued his hot streak breaking 50 again with a team-best 49. Cal-Wheat is a course where we just don’t tend to play our best.”
Chrisman (55), Fowler (57) and Ernzen (58) all counted while Jordan (59) and Enzler Breitfelder (61) also competed at the nine-hole tournament for the Oriole team.
East Buchanan cruised to a 156 team score and won the tournament by 47 stroke over the runner-up Warriors, who carded a 203.