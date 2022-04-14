Not too many golf teams around eastern Iowa have been able to maneuver through the wild and wacky weather Mother Nature has divvied out over the past few weeks, but the Springville boys’ golf team was able to get a 2022 season-opening tournament in Monday, April 4, at Edgewood-Colesburg.
And while showing a little rust of not being able to get into their normal practice routine to this point, Oriole coach Austin Neuendorf now at least has a starting point for his team.
“Some kids who have never golfed before were able to post their first score,” said Neuendorf, as his varsity team was handed a 198-219 setback. “I think we have a lot of areas we can improve, and I think the kids are excited to get back out there and improve upon their scores from this meet.”
Heber Blackmore paced Oriole golfers carding a team-best 53 while Luke Jordan turned in a 54 with Jaco Waltz adding a 55. Dylan DeMean came through with the final varsity counting score making his way through the Woods Edge course in Edgewood with a 57.
Blake Fowler (67) and Enzler Breitfelder (69) also took to the course for the Springville varsity team while Edgewood-Colesburg’s Konnor Putz claimed meet medalist honors turning in a card of 46. Teammate Peyton Gaul was runner-up with a 50.
“The highlight of the meet was Grant Chrisman winning the JV meet with a 56,” Neuendorf said. “Cade Sheda golfed a 62 which was a great first-round for his first meet.”
Springville’s JV team rolled to a 243-263 win with Jayce Ernzen (62) and Jackson Robinson Valley (63) turning in the final two counting scores while Bryce Ripple (72) and Dawson Deutsch (74) also took to the course for the Oriole JV team.
“In general, it was just nice to get out onto the course and compete,” Neuendorf said. “I think they learned a lot being the first meet of the year, and ever for many. Obviously, we didn’t shoot as low as we would have hoped, but it is more about getting better each meet at this point.
“I told the kids this is our baseline date, and we look to improve every meet going forward.”