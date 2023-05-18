Having played some consistently solid golf over the past several weeks, Springville boys’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf was completely confident his team could, at the very least, give themselves a chance at advancing through the class 1A sectional tournament at the Belle Plaine Country Club Wednesday, May 10.
For a while it appeared the Orioles might very well do it, but in the end came up short at the 18-hole event wrapping a quality 2023 campaign.
“We thought we had a chance coming into sectionals to advance as a team,” Neuendorf said. “We knew that we’d need to play well though. We were going to need at least four guys in the 90’s and maybe some in the 80’s. We ended up not playing our best, in my opinion, as we finished fourth at the sectional.”
Springville carded a 392 team score that came up 28-strokes shy of advancing to the district round as Don Bosco dominated the day firing a 326 that easily topped the six-team field while runner-up North Linn (364) also advanced as a team to the district round.
While the Orioles missed their goal of a team berth to districts, they just about secured an individual one after a solid round of 89 (46-43) from Heber Blackmore, who, led the way for Springville.
“Heber shot a personal-record score and missed advancing to districts by just four strokes,” Neuendorf said. “We also had a PR from Grant Chrisman. Overall, we just had some costly errors in this meet, but that is golf.”
Chrisman came through with the second-best Oriole score on the day with a 97 (48-49), which was also the only other round in double-digits for the team as Jayce Ernzen (53-50) and Blake Fowler (52-51) scored the final two counting scores with identical rounds of 103.
Oliver Longerbeam (59-61) and Enzler Breitfelder (67-57) also took to the Belle Plaine Country Club course for the Springville team turning in cards of 120 and 124, respectively.
The host Plainsmen finished third carding a 384 score while the Orioles defeated Iowa Valley (406) and Central City (408).
Don Bosco didn’t just dominate the team standings, they did so individually as well as Ty Purdy carded a sectional title winning round of 77 (37-40) for the Dons, while teammate Andrew Kimball was runner-up with an 82 (39-43).
“Overall, it was a really successful season for our boys,” Neuendorf said. “Probably the best in my eight-years as far as top-to-bottom. I’m looking forward to returning everyone next season and seeing if we can’t make it out of the first-round next year.”