CENTRAL CITY
The Meadowview Country Club is the home course for both the Central City and Springville High School golf programs, and it’s where the two teams met Tuesday, April 18, to hash out who exactly had the home course advantage.
CENTRAL CITY
The Meadowview Country Club is the home course for both the Central City and Springville High School golf programs, and it’s where the two teams met Tuesday, April 18, to hash out who exactly had the home course advantage.
The Orioles made sure it wouldn’t be the host Wildcats.
“Pretty good meet for us in general,” said Springville boys’ golf coach Austin Neuendorf, as his team cruised to a convincing 192-224 rout over their rivals from Central City.
“We had three guys shooting in the 40s and each of them were able to place in the meet. We are getting closer and closer to where we want to be. We just need to put together a full meet where we can get four guys in the 40s. We need to try and find a way to eliminate that one ‘bad’ hole, and we’re hoping to get there before conference starts. Our goal is to break 180 on the season, and we are hopeful that we can get there.”
Jayce Ernzen led all golfers coming through with a medalist round of 46 for the Oriole boys while teammates Heber Blackmore and Enzler Breitfelder both added cards of 47 to tie for runner-up medalist honors with Central City’s Brady Wise.
Blake Fowler and Grant Chrisman tied for the final counting score for the Springville team each making their way through the Meadowview course with cards of 52 while Oliver Longerbeam also competed at the meet and turned in a 70.
The Wildcats exacted a little revenge in the JV tournament posting a 235-284 win as Slayton Straub led the way for the Orioles with a round of 60. Christian Anguiano added a 70 with teammate Ryker Waggoner coming through with a 72. Jayden Meeker and Cayden Mann tied for the final JV counting score with rounds of 82 each.
Springville stayed on their home Meadowview course in Central City Friday, April 21, and against perennially one of the best programs not only in the Tri-Rivers Conference, but in all of eastern Iowa, were handed a tough 168-216 loss against visiting East Buchanan.
“Going into this meet we knew we were going to be up against the toughest team on our schedule,” Neuendorf said. “East Buchanan in a well-oiled machine and they showed it on Friday. Conditions were probably the worst I’ve seen all season with sleet, wind and cold temperatures. We shot our worst score yet. It didn’t help that we were without Heber for this meet as he was gone on a school trip, but we knew it would be an opportunity for others to step up.”
Fowler led the way for the host Orioles coming through with a round of 50 while Chrisman (52), Ernzen (55) and Breitfelder (59) all came through with counting scores. Anguiano (81) and Longerbeam (89) also competed at the tournament for the Springville team as well.
East Buchanan’s Ben Hasner posted three-over par round of 39 (finishing with a bogey and double bogey in his last two holes) to easily claim medalist honors while teammate Hayden Nelson was runner-up with a 42.
Meeker (65), Waggoner (72) and Mann (82) competed at the JV level for the Springville team.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.